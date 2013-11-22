AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. Now Offering Online Reservation Services

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc., serving the entire state of New York, is pleased to announce they are now offering online reservation services for customers. With the new online reservation system, reserving a luxury vehicle for transportation will be easier than ever before. Customers can fill out information online, including the address they would like to be picked up and the address they need to be dropped off. A driver will pick up the customer on time and deliver him or her to their desired location, anywhere within New York City. Live reservations can also be made by calling 800-453-4099.



Not only does the company offer fleet services in New York, but they also offer their services to people travelling throughout the entire Tri-State area. Specialty vehicles are available to reserve for special occasions such as bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, corporate events, VIP clients and more. The company will make sure the vehicle chosen will provide a night time of memories and will ensure the driver will get the client to the event on time. Offering a hassle-free experience, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. dispatchers are equipped with dispatch systems that certify the timely arrival of a vehicle. Whether a client is being picked up at an airport or on the street, he or she will be met by a courteous, friendly driver who will provide a welcoming environment.



Customers can choose from a wide selection of luxurious vehicles including, but not limited to, Luxury Sedans, Hybrid Sedans, SUV’s, Minivans, Limousines, Buses and many more. Small and large groups need vehicles that can transport everyone comfortable, and with the wide selection of vehicles, clients can choose the vehicle they feel fits their transportation needs the best. Individuals who want to show up in style to their event can contact AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. today or make an online reservation.



About Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc.

Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. has been a leading car service for over 25 years. Being one of the leading car services, the company features one of the largest affiliated fleet of private cars and limousines in the entire New York area. Customers are offered reliable service and affordable transportation services. The company provides dispatchers, taking customer calls, 24 hours a day. By using a computerized dispatch tracking system, the company ensures each driver will pick-up and drop-off the customer on schedule.



For more information, please visit https://www.allstatelimo.com/.