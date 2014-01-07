AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. Now Offering Winter Fleet Rates to Airports

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Due to the high amount of people who will be travelling home during the winter and holiday season, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering holiday fleet rates. The New York transportation company is offering reduced rates for travelers going to and coming from LGA, JFK and Newark Airport. Gratuity, taxes, tolls and additional stops are not included in the rate price. For more details on holiday rates, please call 212-333-3333.



For people traveling to or from New York alone, or in small groups, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. is offering Sedans, Luxury Sedans and Hybrid Sedans for a comfortable transportation experience. Each spacious vehicle will get passengers home in time for Christmas, safely and securely. The Luxury Sedan is one of the most requested vehicles, due to its additional legroom and climate control system. Hybrid Sedans offer passengers the ability to stay green while traveling home for the holidays. This special vehicle can accommodate up to three passengers and can get them where they need to go in an environmentally-friendly way.



For larger groups trying to make it to New York for the holidays, AllState Private Car & Limousine Inc. is offering Minivans, vans, limousines and buses. The minivan is an ideal vehicle for those attending a corporate holiday party in New York City or for those traveling to a family gathering for Christmas dinner. Thirteen passengers can fill the luxury van, making it an ideal form of transportation for those who are attending a wedding or holiday group outing. Nothing spells special outing than a luxury limousine. Special party buses are perfect for holiday work conferences, birthday parties and group outings. With the ability to accommodate up to 57 passengers, the party bus provides a TV, DVD and wet bar for premium entertainment.



About Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc.

Allstate Private Car & Limousine Inc. has been a leading car service for over 25 years. Being one of the leading car services, the company features one of the largest affiliated fleet of private cars and limousines in the entire New York area. Customers are offered reliable service and affordable transportation services. The company provides dispatchers, taking customer calls, 24 hours a day. By using a computerized dispatch tracking system, the company ensures each driver will pick-up and drop-off the customer on schedule.



For more information, please visit https://www.allstatelimo.com/.