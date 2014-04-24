Allstate Security Services Delivers Complete Security Officer Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Allstate Security Services is now offering a comprehensive range of security officer services. With this security company, one can get various different types of security services. Whether one needs long term or short term security services, All State security has everything to offer. They offer on-site armed guards, as well as standing or mobile patrons. Allstate security personnel are thoroughly trained for conducting any kind of security task. They are recruited on strict parameters of innate talent and potential.



Regarding the recruitment of the security personnel, a spokesperson from the company stated, “All State Security guard candidates are screened during our recruitment process to ensure they carry skills that include professionalism and understanding. Those taken on board are trained to ensure a consistently professional personal appearance and conduct, coupled with a courteous and helpful attitude. Trainees continue to be monitored throughout the entire training process, with instructors filing regular reports on each individual’s progress.”



Security service companies are required for multi-facet purposes. They guard residential homes, offices, construction sites, etc. Allstate security services offer all types of security personnel. The security personnel offer their diligent service 24x7, every day of the week. They also keep a track record of daily activities and incident reports, and keep a duplicate copy of the report for their supervisor for the smooth conduction of the security task.



Allstate Security Services also delivers private security guard services for personal safeguarding and protection. They are an out-and-out security service company where one can get all kinds of security services.



About Allstate Security Services

Allstate Security Services is on a mission to safeguard one’s commercial property. They provide on-site armed and unarmed guards, as well as mobile patrol officers. They can deploy to one’s property as needed. Their security services extend to a variety of commercial and residential markets that include construction and industrial sites, retail centers, healthcare and educational facilities, warehouses, financial institutions, residential, commercial communities and the hospitality industry. Their security services span throughout the state of California. Their services operate by their offices in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange County with their corporate office in San Diego.



For more information, please visit- http://www.allstatesecurityservice.com/.



Contact Details-

Phone: +1 (888) 210 7333