San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- AllState Security Services, the renowned Security Companies in San Diego, now offers commercial property safeguarding services throughout California. AllState Security Services strives for the noble mission of safeguarding property. They offer on-site armed and unarmed guards on the client’s premises. They can deploy their well-trained security guards whenever and wherever required. They have highly-trained security personnel which are a result of innovative and intensive training programs at AllState Security Services.



One of the representatives from the company stated, “ALLSTATE SECURITY SERVICES, INC. first established a home base in San Diego and rapidly built a reputation for high levels of training and professionalism. Our unsurpassed industry standard of service boosted our growth, allowing us to branch into other areas. Our patrol and commercial guard operations currently span from our home base in San Diego to Los Angeles, with branches in areas that include Riverside, San Bernardino, Long Beach and throughout Orange County.”



They also offer private security guards services that can be obtained for both commercial and residential markets including industrial and construction sites, healthcare and educational facilities, retail centers, financial institutions, warehouses, hospitality industry and commercial communities. AllState Security Services operates via their offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange country, Huntington Beach. Their corporate office is in San Diego.



In addition to this, they also offer Mobile Patrol Security and temporary security throughout California with the best security personnel in the industry.



About AllState Security Services

AllState Security Services is on a mission to safeguard one’s commercial property. They provide on-site armed and unarmed guards as well as mobile patrol officers. They can deploy to one’s property as needed. Their security services extend to a variety of commercial and residential markets that include construction and industrial sites, retail centers, healthcare and educational facilities, warehouses, financial institutions, residential, commercial communities and the hospitality industry. Their security services span throughout the state of California. Their services operate by their offices in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange County with their corporate office in San Diego.



For more information, please visit- http://www.allstatesecurityservice.com/.



Contact Details-

Phone: +1 (888) 210 7333