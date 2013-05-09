Alluc Opens Up Its Anime Movies Section for Its Viewers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Alluc.to is your complete database for online video streaming. Alluc was established in September 2006 by three German owners. Alluc facilitates its users to watch streaming videos online. Users can watch full length movies, documentaries, cartoons, TV shows, and anime on Alluc.to. Alluc has recently launched an anime section for the viewers where they can view animated movies and more of this genre.



Anime includes television series which are animated, basically short films and full-length feature films. The website features some of the most popular anime movies. These are classified alphabetically so that users are able to find the movies quickly. Users can type the name of the anime they are looking for and ‘search’ it on the website. With Alluc, viewers can watch anime for free online. The link http://www.alluc.to/anime.html will take you through the popular animes featured on the website. Once you click on the name, the different series of episodes are listed from which you can watch movies online for free. Brief descriptions of these animes are given in the website. These help viewers decide whether to watch it online or not.



Alluc has a forum where the users can submit links. The forum contains different links, news, updates, and discussions that are of great use to the users. At http://www.alluc.to people can watch movies online for free. Viewers can filter their search by selecting various options given by the website. They can either view all the anime movies or sort by most popular anime movies, or updated anime movies. The viewers also have the option to share the page on various social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Google, etc.



Alluc.to takes you to the respective website once you click on the play button of the video. The site to which you are directed allows you to watch the movie full length absolutely free. You can watch The Host 2013 online by following the link http://www.alluc.to/movies/watch-the-host-2013-online/466228.html. The trailer is available in HD in YouTube. Viewers can even watch the comments posted by other people who have watched the movie online. The website also provides an option to search for movies that are similar to the one you are looking. For the convenience of the viewers, the movies have been classified into adventure, action, science fiction, thrillers etc.



About Alluc.to

