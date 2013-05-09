Alluc Opens Up Its Cartoons Section for Its Viewers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Watching movies and TV shows online have seen an increase with many video sharing sites coming up. However, searching for these movies online is a tough task when there are so many movies listed out there. Alluc.to helps you search for movies online at ease. Alluc is a link sharing website that assembles links to various movies, TV shows, music, sports, videos, cartoons, anime. Alluc has unwrapped a new segment on cartoons for its viewers.



Alluc’s new section allows viewers to watch cartoon movies online free. Plenty of cartoon series have been listed on the website. These cartoon movies have been categorized alphabetically for the viewers to search quickly. Cartoons of different seasons along with the episode numbers are mentioned in the website. Images of the cartoons, along with a short narrative, allow the viewers to get an idea about the cartoon. They can also view the comments from other members on different cartoon movies. The advanced search options allow the viewers to search cartoon movies that are most popular. Thy can also search for movies by typing the year of release. To watch cartoon movie viewers can visit http://www.alluc.to/cartoons.html. Viewers also have the option to submit cartoon links on to the site.



Alluc is rated among the top 1000 sites in United Kingdom and Ireland. Alluc allows the members to subscribe to various updates on cartoon movies. The forum has various topics discussed upon by different members. It contains discussions on TV shows, movies, anime, and cartoons. Here users can view replies to various posts. Alluc allows the users to watch the Spring Breakers full movie online. A brief report on this tells the viewers what it is all about. The movies have been classified into drama, comedy, and crime. Users can search accordingly as per their choice. The link http://www.alluc.to/movies/watch-spring-breakers-2012-online/486001.html gives you further information about the movie Spring Breakers.



The website is linked to various social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, linkedin, Gmail etc, which allows them to share various information on this site with other people. The users can even search for free online movies which are most viewed through http://www.alluc.to/.



About Alluc.to

Alluc.to is a link sharing website that collects episodes from prevalent video sharing websites. Alluc has links to various TV shows, movies, cartoons, sports, music, cartoons, and videos. It directs the users to the respective link where they can watch the desired movies, or TV shows, etc. Alluc is linked to Dailymotion, Veoh, and YouTube that hosts videos.



