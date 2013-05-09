Alluc Opens Up Its Documentaries Section for Its Viewers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Alluc’s link sharing service is quite helpful to viewers who would like to watch movies online. Finding the sites that allow you to watch videos online for free is not always easy. With Alluc this is easier as it directs you to the correct link where you can watch movies, videos, music etc. Alluc has launched a new documentary section that permits the users to view full length documentaries.



The video stream database of Alluc allows its users to view online movies for free. They can go to http://www.alluc.to and search for the movies they would like to watch. Alluc has sorted the movies in genres of action, adventure, animation, comedy, crime, culture, drama, documentary etc. This helps the users to locate the movies and documentaries of their choice easily. Viewers can also search for movies based on the year of release. All the movies have been alphabetically arranged for the convenience of the viewers. Movies have also been categorized as most popular and updated movies separately.



Alluc’s new segment allows its users to view full length documentaries. These documentaries are sorted into different types like animals, BBC horizon, crime, biography, BBC wildlife, celebrity, conspiracies, computer, actions etc. Viewers can also enter the search term and find out documentaries they are looking for. Users can also submit documentary links and subscribe to updates. Each documentary gives a brief description about what it is about and lists the name of the director, actor, and release date. They can instantly add comments to these documentaries if they want. The documentary forum features the replies and views about various documentaries. Free streaming documentaries online is available at http://www.alluc.to/documentaries.html. The link to which you are directed will enable you to watch them online for free.



Alluc’s latest updates allow the viewers to watch Vikings online free. A short explanation is provided in the site about Vikings along with its release date. The Vikings show is listed in the TV shows category. Alluc also tells you how to watch movies on this site. A step by step process is given which helps the users who are new to this site.



Visit http://www.alluc.to the company's official site for more information.



About Alluc.to

Alluc.to is a website for watching movies, TV shows, sports, documentaries, anime, cartoons, etc with the help of links provided in the website. It is basically a link sharing website that gathers episodes from different video sharing websites. It has links to various TV shows, movies, cartoons, sports, music, cartoons, and videos.



