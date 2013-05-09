Alluc.org Announces That It Is Now Moved to Alluc.to

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Alluc.org, now known as Alluc.to is a website that shares links to various TV shows, music videos, movies, sports, cartoons and anime. Alluc.to does not host any content in itself. The links provided by Alluc.to are not downloadable when accessed. They are links to various video sharing websites. Once the user selects a particular category, they are directed to the site after being verified by the administrators.



Alluc.to is linked to many video sharing websites such as YouTube, Veoh, Dailymotion, and many others. Allu.to allows you to watch tv-shows online. Users can visit http://www.alluc.to/tv-shows.html to view the different TV shows listed in the website. The TV shows are categorised alphabetically to make it easy for the user to locate the one they are looking for. The search category has also been grouped as most popular, updated TV shows etc, so that the users can easily search for his favourite TV shows online. The year or season of the TV shows has also been mentioned. Names of actors of different TV shows along with the TV series they have acted in are listed in the website where the users can add any description they would like to.



Alluc.to also facilitates users to watch online movies for free. All the movies along with images are displayed on the website. A brief review on the movie is also given alongside. The release date, director, and actors of the movie are listed on the site. By clicking on the respective tab the user is directed to the video sharing site where they can watch these online movies for free. The website lists the direct links, sponsored links, and partner links from where the users can watch the full movie. The website also has an option where it features the movie similar to a particular movie chosen. Further information on different movies can be obtained from the following link http://www.alluc.to/. Users can also post their comments regarding a particular movie they watched online.



Alluc.to has announced the release of the exciting television series Game of Thrones online. It is an American fantasy created by HBO. It is a version of Song of Ice and Fire series of novels. The complete Game of Thrones streaming is available from http://www.alluc.to/tv-shows/watch-game-of-thrones-2011-online/486159.html. The website briefly describes the show which will prompt the users watch it online.



For further information, visit http://www.alluc.to/ the company’s official website.



About Alluc.to

Alluc.to is a website that maintains a catalogue of various TV shows, movies, documentaries, etc online. It helps people to watch these movies, tv shows online for free. Alluc.to gathers all episodes presented on widespread video sharing websites and groups them in one place.



Media Contact

