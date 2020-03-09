seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Allulose is a sweetener that offers taste and texture of sugar and has 90% less calories compared to sugar or other sweeteners. Due to its unique oxygen and hydrogen structures, allulose composition is very similar to fructose and glucose. This slight contrast permits the sugar substitute to replace an adequate amount of table sugar, while maintaining the sweetness level up to 70%.



Increasing demand for processed frozen food, bakery, and confectionery is expected to drive growth of allulose market. Moreover, increasing diabetic patients and rising health awareness are expected to fuel demand for low-fat food products such as allulose, which is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising working population in urban areas and growing demand for ready to eat food in economies such as India and China are expected to drive the allulose market growth in Asia Pacific region.



Allulose Market Taxonomy



On the basis of product type,

- Liquid Form Allulose

- Powder Form Allulose



On the basis of application in products,

- Baked Goods

- Carbonated and Non-carbonated Beverages

- Rolls, Cakes, Pies, Pastries, Cookies, and Frostings

- Yogurt (Regular and Frozen)

- Frozen Dairy Desserts, Regular Ice Cream, Soft-serve and Sorbet

- Salad Dressings

- Jams and Jellies

- Chewing Gum

- Hard and Soft Candies

- Sweet Sauces and Syrups

- Gelatins, Puddings, and Fillings

- Fat-Based Cream used in Modified-Fat/Reduced-calorie Cookies, Cakes, and Pastries

- Coffee Mix

- Tabletop Sweeteners



Allulose is required to maintain the blood glucose level, which helps to reduce body weight, while other sweeteners adversely influence blood glucose level and cause obesity, these factors are expected to drive growth of the market.



Allulose Market Outlook – Shifting preference of Consumers towards Low Calorie Sweeteners in Asia Pacific is expected to Propel Demand for Allulose



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to major shifts in dietary patterns, diversified diets, increasing healthcare awareness, and nutritional transition in the region. For instance, Japan-based starch and dietary fiber organization Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. is mainly focusing on the advancement of the allulose, and utilizing it as a low-calorie sweetener from last two decades.



Allulose Market Outlook – Advancement in Healthcare and Medical Sector



Factors driving the global allulose market growth includes decreasing spending on healthcare services, rising government activities to enhance healthcare services, transparency of information to patients, and advancements in technology.



Healthcare services provider mainly focusses on cloud-based healthcare services framework and value based solution, along with medical services, healthcare and medical products, development of online networking, and increasing number of diabetic patients, which are expected to fuel the allulose market growth.



Allulose Market Outlook – Government policies & Other Aspects is expected to Fuel the Growth for Allulose in Global Market



According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) – the policies of trade liberalization suggest that urbanization over the past two decades have implications for increasing rates of obesity and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. Moreover, growing urbanization and increasing working population are expected to propel growth of the allulose market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information - Allulose supplements normalizes the body weight by regulation the human body metabolism, which is beneficial for obesity-related problems.

Allulose are produced from corn fructose starch, which adversely affect health and also posses' grave danger who have allergic reactions and gastrointestinal side effects. These factors are expected to hamper growth of the market. However, overweight and obesity causes high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, stroke, and osteoarthritis, which drives the allulose industry because of rising health concerns of the consumers.



Key Developments:



- Several government administrations are recognizing allulose as a nutrition product in food and beverages application. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had published a draft guidance allowing allulose to be included in the carbohydrate line of the Nutrition Fact Panel rather than the 'Added Sugar' and 'Sugar' line of the Nutrition Facts Panel. This permitted the food & beverages manufactures in the U.S. to deliver products with lower calories and sugar by incorporating allulose in their products.



- Various companies are focusing on developing large scale production processes of allulose, in order to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in June 2018, Savanna Ingredients, a German-based start-up owned by Pfeifer & Langen IHKG developed a process for large scale manufacturing of allulose from sugar beets, using enzymes derived from nature.



- Moreover, in September 2019, Blue California, a South California-based ingredients manufacturer, announced commercialization of their natural rare sugar allulose produced from natural substrates using a patented bioconversion technology to manufacture a natural and non-GMO sweetener.



- Various companies participates in different events and exhibitions, in order to promote their product portfolio and enhance customer base. For instance, in November 2017, Allulite Nutrition, entered confectionery industry by launching Allulose-sweetened chocolate syrup at the Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) held in Chicago, U.S.



Some of the key players operating in the global allulose market include Matsutani Chemical, CJ CheilJedang, and Tate&Lyle among others.