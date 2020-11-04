Allyl Chloride Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2028, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-Related Disruptions Ramp Up

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Allyl Chloride Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 - 2028" report to their offering.
Impact of COVID-19 on Allyl Chloride Market
The overall chemicals & materials industry is currently experiencing fluctuations in demand and sales and Allyl Chloride market is no different. Beginning from the first quarter of 2020, there has been a curt change in working methodologies across manufacturing facilities to comply with the social distancing norms in place. The same extends to the Allyl Chloride market, akin to other industries operating in the chemicals & materials domain. As a result of operations with limited work force, hindered supply chains, and terminated operations, a growth trajectory of Allyl Chloride market is expected to navigate through a bumpy trajectory through the pandemic.
FMI's report includes a dedicated section expounding both the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the Allyl Chloride market. The study is shaped to bolster stakeholders in making the right decisions to mitigate challenges and leverage opportunities through the pandemic.
Allyl Chloride Market: Segmentation
To simply the gargantuan study, the report is segregated on the basis of different segments.
By Type:
Epichlorohydrine
Allyl Alcohol
Allylamine
Allyl isocyanates
Allylsilanes
By Application:
Polymers and plastics
Adhesives
Biodegradable detergents
Flame retardants
Ziegler catalyst modification
Oil production
Pesticides
Urethanes
By Region:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
Japan
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
The aforementioned segments are studied with respect to each individual region, considering the region-specific trends, drivers and restraints.
Allyl Chloride Market: Competition Analysis
The study bestows valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the global Allyl Chloride market, by studying numerous players, their growth strategies, and key developments. The report dwells deep and studies different facets such as product launches, production methodologies, and steps adopted by players to make processes cost-effective, among others, are expected to influence their individual standpoint. Understanding the prevailing trends and strategies on the supply-side empowers players to foster their plan of action accordingly to progress on a remunerative path.
Key players covered in the research include
Dow DuPont
Osaka Soda
Solvay
INOVYN
Oilin
Gelest
Hexion
Chemical Corp Pvt Ltd
AccuStandard
SIELC Technologies
Key Questions Answered in FMI's Allyl Chloride Market Report
Which region is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?
What will be the key driving factor propelling the demand for Allyl Chloride during the forecast period?
How current socio-economic trends will impact the Allyl Chloride market?
What are the growth strategies implemented by prominent players in the Allyl Chloride market to maintain their foothold in the competitive landscape?