Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- The latest published study on Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market covers in-depth qualitative and statistical insights with a complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) markets and making inroads into global distribution channels.



The global allyl methacrylate market is valued at 702.9 Million USD and it is expected to grow with the compound annual growth rate of 4.40%. The allyl methacrylate market is expected to reach 871.9 Million USD.



The global allyl methacrylate market is primarily segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, market is segmented as Allyl Methacrylate 98%, Allyl Methacrylate 99.5%, and other products. Out of which, Allyl Methacrylate 98% will dominate the global market which will comprise more than half of allyl methacrylate business. On the other hand, the market can be bifurcated as paints & coatings, floor polishes, dentistry material, and others on the basis of applications. Now a days, the allyl methacrylate substrates are majorly used in dentistry applications for making ceramic or cement teeth feelings.

In the global Allyl Methacrylate market, Asia Pacific market will show highest market share followed by European and North American market. The Chinese allyl methacrylate market will show highest growth rate of 6.47%, due to increased chemical industry production. The chemical was first introduced in the German market which was later adopted by Japan and so on.

Global Allyl Methacrylate Production Comparison by Type

Allyl Methacrylate 98%

Allyl Methacrylate 99.5%

Global Allyl Methacrylate Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Floor Polishes

Dentistry Material

Others

Global Allyl Methacrylate Segment by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Global

Global Allyl Methacrylate Segment by Players

BASF

Evonik

Lyondell Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Gelest

Novasol Chemicals

Monomer-Polymer

Dairen Chemical Corporation(DCC)



Key points of Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Report

-Basic overview of Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) industry including definition, applications, and manufacturing process analysis.

-Major players in Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) market; company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2021 market shares for each manufacturer.

-Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) market capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export (EXIM) analysis.

-The Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

-Estimates of 2022-2028 development trends, analyzing upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) market.

………… Continued



