New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global Almond Ingredients Market was valued at USD 8.56 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.95%. Almonds ingredients are accessible in varied forms such as milk, piece, and flour. The almonds ingredients are especially appropriate for gluten-intolerant consumers. They are supplemented with minerals, protein, and vitamins, also associated with numerous health benefits. The product possesses assets profitable for health, and a large number of persons consume them all over the globe. The inconsistent price is the major restraining factor in industry dynamics. Natural whole almonds are very handy and suitable for various applications such as snacks, confectionery, and bakery. Due to their multifunctional attributes, the demand for whole almonds is high. Besides, due to the rising usage of almonds as snacks, the market is expected to witness increased demand. These factors are accountable for the higher market share of whole almonds are due to the rising demand from customers for healthy snacks and healthy plant protein, the growth in new product applications and, therefore, the need for almond ingredients, particularly in the US, is driving the almond ingredient industry.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Almond Ingredients market and profiled in the report are:



Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (US), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (US), Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Spain), Savencia SA (France), Kanegrade Limited(UK), The Wonderful Company (US), Harris Woolf California Almonds (US), Treehouse California Almond (US), Royal Nut Company (Australia), and Döhler GmbH (Germany).



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Whole almonds

Almond pieces

Almond paste

Almond flour

Almond milk

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Snacks & bars

Milk substitutes & ice creams

Bakery & confectionery

Nut & seed butter

RTE cereals



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Almond Ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Almond Ingredients Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Almond Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Almond Ingredients Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Almond Ingredients market and its competitive landscape.



