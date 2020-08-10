Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Almond Ingredients Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Almond Ingredients Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Almond Ingredients. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (United States), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (United States), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (United States), Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain) (Spain), Savencia Fromage & Dairy (France), Kanegrade Limited (United Kingdom), The Wonderful Company (United States) and Harris Woolf California Almonds (United States).



According to AMA, the Global Almond Ingredients market is expected to see growth rate of 10.5% and may see market size of USD15.17 Billion by 2025



Almonds are a source of copper, vitamin E, magnesium, and high-quality protein. Moreover, they also contain high levels of healthy unsaturated fatty acids along with high levels of bioactive molecules such as fiber, vitamins, phytosterols, minerals, and antioxidants, which may help prevent cardiovascular disease. Thereby, the demand for almond ingredients has been increased across the globe. Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into whole almonds, almond pieces, almond flour, almond paste, almond milk, and others.



Market Drivers

- Nutritional Benefits Offered By Almond Ingredients

- Rapid Increase in Almond-Based New Product Launches

- Growing Demand for Plant-Based Proteins & Beverages



Restraints

- Growing Incidences of Almond Allergy among Consumers

- Volatile Prices of Raw Materials



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Asia Pacific Regions

- Technological Advancements Enabling the Trade of Raw Materials



Challenges

- Complexity in Supply Chain of Almond Ingredients Market



The Global Almond Ingredients Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Whole Almonds, Almond Pieces, Almond Flour, Almond Paste, Almond Milk, Others), Application (Snacks & Bars, Bakery & Confectionery, Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Nut & Seed Butters, RTE Cereals, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Almond Ingredients Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Almond Ingredients market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Almond Ingredients Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Almond Ingredients

Chapter 4: Presenting the Almond Ingredients Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Almond Ingredients market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



