What is Almond Nut?

Almond is a nut. It is widely cultivated in California. In the current market situation, India is the leading importer of Almond from California. China and Spain are leading consumer of the almond in recent times. Almond consumption is seeing strong growth in India because of rising health-conscious middle-class. Around California accounts, 80 percent of the world's almond production, from that 33 percent is consumed in the United States and Canada, and rest 67 percent is exported to 90 countries. Most of the California almonds are produced in San Joaquin and Sacramento. There are many varieties of almonds which is commercially grown. It is majorly classified as Nonpareil, Butte, and Mission, it defines with respect to its size and shape.



Market Trend

- Advancement in Production Technology

- Rapid Adoption of Almond Powder for Concern of Nutritional Benefits among Consumers



Market Drivers

- Rising Health Conscious Majorly In India Region

- Rapid Increase in Almond-Based New Product Launches

- Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins & Beverages



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Asia Pacific Regions Majorly In India and China

- Increasing Adoption of Online Sales Platform by Leading Players



Restraints

- Growing Incidences of Almond Allergy

- High Production Cost

- Fluctuation in Economy



Challenges

- Complexity in Supply Chain of Almond Ingredients Market



The Almond Nutsegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Seasoned Almonds, Marcona Almonds, Naturals Almonds), Application (Snacks & Bars, Bakery & Confectionery, Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Nut & Seed Butters, RTE Cereals, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Offline Retail Stores, Other Convenience Stores)



On the basis of geographical regions, the Almond NutMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



