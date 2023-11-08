Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2023 -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $844.28 million in 2021 to over $1.03 billion in 2022 and that its Net loss increased from $852.82 million in 2021 to over $ 1.13 billion in 2022.



On September 13, 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) approved Alnylam's application to expand approval for Onpattro to ATTR-cardiomyopathy (CM) patients. Analysts commenting on the approval noted the FDA was not overly positive and "emphasized the small treatment effects and was seemingly negative on clinical meaningfulness."



Further, on October 9, 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) as to the Company's "supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for patisiran for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis." Alnylam announced that the CRL indicated that "the clinical meaningfulness of patisiran's treatment effects for the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis had not been established, and therefore, the sNDA for patisiran could not be approved in its present form." As a result, the Company announced it would no longer pursue an expanded indication for patisiran in the U.S.



Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) declined from $242.97 per share on December 21, 2022 to as low as $148.10 per share on October 31, 2023.



