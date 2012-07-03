Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- ReportReserve’s pharmaceuticals report, “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Product Pipeline Review - 2012” provides data on the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Brief Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-%E2%80%93-product-pipeline-review-%E2%80%93-2012-report-542745