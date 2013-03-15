Aloe - Miracle Doctor Review: Is Aloe - Miracle Doctor Really Effective?

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- This Aloe - Miracle Doctor Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not investing their money to get Aloe - Miracle Doctor new revolutionary program on how to cure many diseases using Aloe Vera. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called Aloe - Miracle Doctor are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. Aloe - Miracle Doctor Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



Aloe – Miracle Doctor is an new comprehensive e-book that will teach people worldwide about the healing powers of the Aloe Vera plant. It’s one of the most powerful natural remedies and has been traditionally been used to treat wounds, skin infections, burns and other skin conditions. There are many more conditions that aloe can cure, and Aloe – Miracle Doctor will show people how to get rid of more than 80 of them. People will also learn how to prepare remedies quickly and easily right in the privacy of their own home.



Aloe Vera is a plant well known worldwide and is used in various ways for a long time. It has many properties and often it is used in treating burns, dry skin and various skin conditions. The most important is that Aloe Vera is very accessible, being an ally of the beauty and it is always at hand. The Aloe Vera gel is mainly used, it is a viscous liquid that is in the leaves. It may contain: 20 minerals - calcium, magnesium, zinc, chromium, selenium, iron, 12 vitamins - A, B, C, E, beta carotene, folic acid, 22 different types of amino acids, of which 20 are required body, over 200 active substances, including enzymes and polysaccharides, saponins - ati-inflammatory agents.



Aloe Vera has an antiseptic effect (bacteria and fungi) and can stimulate cell repair process, which transforms into a perfect night treatment against wrinkles. Here are some ideas on how you can use Aloe Vera gel to treat skin and hair problems:



Sunscreen Solution



A natural solution that partially protects skin from the harmful rays of the sun can be obtained from a mixture of Aloe Vera, sesame oil, vitamin E and a few drops of lavender essential oil. This mixture can be used more to soothe irritated skin and enhance the protective effects of your sunscreen lotion. Do not provide complete sun protection.



Hair Mask



Mix half a tablespoon of aloe gel with a tablespoon of lemon juice. Add above mixture little shampoo and wash hair as usually, but let the shampoo several minutes. 10-15 minutes before washing the hair, massage the scalp with Aloe Vera gel. Let him act about 10 minutes then rinse with mixture above.



Hydrating gel



The active substances of Aloe Vera stimulates recovery top layer of skin and intensely moisturizes. For a very moisturizing blend, add cucumber pulp than Aloe Vera gel. Works as a wrinkle cream, leaving skin smooth after application and shiny.



Treatment for burns



For burned or irritated skin, break a leaf of aloe gel squeeze it and apply it to the problem area. Leave the gel to dry on the skin without rinsing.



Because Aloe Vera plant is not pretentious, is used as indoor ornamental plant. Therefore, do not hesitate too much and "adopt" a pot with Aloe Vera as a boss, but also as a source of raw material for beauty treatments. One thing people should have in mind if they want to use an aloe leaf in a pot, is the fertilizer. They shouldn't use highly concentrated fertilizers or that could harm them if they use that plant for various treatments.



