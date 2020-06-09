Aloe Vera Extract Market Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Aloe vera is an aloe genus of moist plant plants. It essentially grows in different countries across the globe under tropical climatic conditions. Aloe vera is commonly cultivated for cosmetics, food as well as medicinal purposes. Aloe vera leaves contain phytochemicals under review for potential bioactivity, viz. polymanners, acetylated mannans, anthrones, C-glycosides anthraquinone and other anthraquinones, such as various lectins and emodin. Aloe vera extracts are used extensively in the F&B, medicinal, and cosmetics industries. The extracts are utilized to formulate products based on aloe vera, such as gels, powders, drinks, tablets as well as concentrates. Aloe vera is known to relieve illnesses linked to the skin, cardiovascular conditions, weight loss and more. Consumption of aloe vera by consumers worldwide has been on the rise because of these factors. Essentially, its growth includes tropical climatic conditions. It is typically cultivated for cosmetics , food and medicinal purposes. The aloe vera leaves contain plant-chemicals. Aloe vera extracts have widespread uses in various industries such as medicinal, food, and cosmetics. Such extracts are used to formulate aloe vera-based products that include gels, powders, capsules, concentrates, and beverages. It's well known for alleviating skin-related illnesses, loss of weight, cardiovascular disorders, etc.



Various factors like rising consumer preferences toward a healthier lifestyle, combined with increased use of aloe vera extracts as a key food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical ingredient are driving global market growth. At present, the main developments seen on the global market for aloe vera extracts are its usage in zero sugar drinks and discovering the use of new aloe vera varieties. Because of the abundance of aloe vera, multiple product benefits result in wide variety of applications in the personal and medical care market. That is projected in the near future to boost the global demand for aloe vera. Growing demand for product juice, particularly from the middle-aged women and men segment as well as from the young age group, is expected to fuel global market growth in the coming years. Easy availability of plant extracts throughout the year will also fuel global demand growth in the future, mainly due to simple growth conditions. Growing customer perception of the side effects of the use of goods dependent on chemicals has made people opt for natural products. This also has a positive impact on the development of the global market for aloe vera.



The overall global aloe vera extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global aloe vera industry is bifurcated into powders, concentrates, capsules, gels and drinks. On the basis of application, the global aloe vera extract market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics segments. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The major players operating within the aloe vera extract market globally includes Aloe Laboratories Inc., Calmino Group, Terry Laboratories Inc., Houssy Global, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Cady products LLC, Foodchem International Corporation, Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A., Aloe Farms Inc. and Aloecorp Inc. among other noticeable players.



