Aloha Construction & Remodeling Announces New Roof Shingle Installation Services

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Aloha Construction & Remodeling, reliable roofing contractors in Newtown, PA, announces new roof shingle installation services for the spring season. The contractors offer various types of shingles that will make for a sturdy, durable roof. Installing a new roof is a large investment, so as with any significant investment, homeowners want to be sure that they are making the right, educated decision before selecting the right roofing material and most of all, choosing a professional roofing contractor.



Asphalt shingles are currently the most popular type of residential roof material for a variety of reasons. They are quite inexpensive, simple to install, and fairly durable. Shingles make the ideal replacement for traditional roofing materials like slate, metal, or wood shake. They are available in variety of colors and styles. Asphalt shingles are especially recommended for homeowners who want a long lasting, easy to maintain, and economical roofing materials for their homes.



The process of installation asphalt shingles is fast and easy. Aloha Construction & Remodeling always replaces a customer’s roof with only a few easy steps. First of all, Aloha will protect the property form all possible damage during installation of a new roof. Secondly, Aloha Construction will remove old shingles, inspect wood decking and flashing, and replace all damaged wood before applying new shingles. After that, Aloha Construction will prepare the roof surface for new shingles by installing drip edge, ice& water shield on the bottoms and roofing felt on the whole roof surface. Finally, Aloha Construction is ready to install new shingles on a customer’s roof, as well as new pope flanges, step flashing, flashing on a chimney and proper ventilation system. The last very important step is cleaning up all debris and making sure that the customer is fully satisfied from the job. From the beginning of installation, to clean up, the customer will have complete satisfaction with Aloha Construction & Remodeling.



About Aloha Roofing & Remodeling

Providing roofing, siding, window installation and home improvement services, Aloha Construction & Remodeling has been repairing homes in residential suburbs of Philadelphia, Bucks County and Montgomery County for over a decade. The fully and insured roofing contractor is dedicated to offering complete customer satisfaction and achieving excellence through each project. With the experienced contractors, each customer’s project will be done before the deadline and will always come underneath budget. No matter what home improvement question or concern a person has, Aloha Construction & Remodeling will be there 24 hours a day to answer the question.



