Aloha Construction & Remodeling Reveals New Tips on How to Find out if Gutter Repairs Are Needed

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Aloha Construction & Remodeling has recently revealed new tips on how to find out if gutter repairs are needed on a home. Aloha Construction & Remodeling has been serving the Newtown and Bucks County area for over 10 years. When tackling springtime roofing inspections, the company stresses for homeowners to not overlook the gutters. Improper draining systems can cause water backups, leading to damages of the home’s fascia, soffits, shingles, and siding. So, just like the roofing system, gutters and downspouts require regular maintenance. Gutters should be cleaned and inspected at least once a year in order to avoid future problems.



There are 3 main signs that gutters may need to be replaced:



1) Gutter Leaks

While inspecting the gutter system look for leaks in the corners of the gutters or even staining form overflows of water.



2) Gutters Pulling Away

If you noticed that the gutters are starting to turn down toward the front, or pulling away from the home, that is a sure sign that they are ready to be repaired or replaced.



3) Mold, Peeling Paint, Rust

Mold, peeling paint and wood rot on the outside of a home near the gutter system and are the instant signs that there may be a gutter leak.



Gutters are a low cost form of insurance to protect homes against flooding. So, for those who are not sure how to clean, inspect, or repair a gutter system, contact a local roofing contractor.



Homeowner's in Bucks County & Philadelphia area, consider the roofing contractors in Newtown at Aloha Construction & Remodeling.



