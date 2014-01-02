Aloha POS Support Announced Affordable and Top Notch Aloha POS Technical Support

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Aloha POS software is a preferred choice for most restaurant owners throughout the world. The easy to use features and convenience offered by the software makes it easier for restaurant owners to operate their business efficiently. Aloha POS Support is a company that provides efficient and reliable technical support to different companies when it comes to aloha POS. They have been involved in this field for quite a long period of time and well aware of the different aspects of this system. Apart from the affordability of their services, the technical support offered by the company promises to deliver instant results without failure.



Different types of services are offered by the company which includes aloha menu programming, aloha radiant hardware, PCI compliance analysis, merchant service changes and credit card processing. Aloha POS Support assures to provide top aloha POS help help to businesses who are desperately seeking top notch professional aloha POS services. Three tiers of support are offered by the company which includes hourly service, service maintenance contract and hardware and service maintenance contract. Irrespective of the support option chosen by the client, the company assures fast response for all types of businesses utilizing the software. The dedicated support and quality of service offered by Aloha POS Support guarantees full value for money every step of the way.



The company operates a dedicated call centre of its own offering 24*7 support to its clients throughout different parts of the globe. Their online portal consists of a separate section as contact us where the clients get all the information regarding the different ways to contact the company. Operating for more than a decade, Aloha POS Support has extensive experience and knowledge in this field. Various types of problems can crop up within aloha POS system like error message, system crash, difficulty with software installations and more. With the support offered by the company, clients are always assured to get the best of services at highly reasonable rates.



The expert professionals from the company consist of individuals experienced in aloha POS as well as veterans from the retail and hospitality industry. As a result of that, they are thoroughly aware of what it takes to keep businesses running smoothly with fully functioning POS system. The about us section within their online portal can be referred to know more about the company and the services offered by it. The company also assists its clients with their hardware needs by providing them with thoroughly checked and tested refurbished units.



URL: http://alohapossupport.com/



About Aloha POS Support

Aloha POS Support is company based in Jacksonville, Florida which specializes in the delivery of Aloha POS tech supports to clients based in various parts of the world. The company provides its services to clients mainly from hotel, retail and restaurant industry.



For Media Contact:

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Country: USA

Zip code: 32202

Phone : 1-(855) 379-0779

Website: http://alohapossupport.com/