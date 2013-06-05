Along the Watchtower: Author David Litwack Releases Second Novel; Highlighting Adversity Facing Modern War's Veterans.

Falmouth, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Following the success of his first novel, ‘There Comes a Prophet’, author David Litwack is delighted to announce the release of a second powerful and compelling novel.



‘Along the Watchtower’ calls on facets of recent world events to provide a narrative that is poignant, timely and truly unforgettable.



Synopsis:



The war in Iraq ended for Lieutenant Freddie Williams when an IED explosion left his mind and body shattered. Once he was a skilled gamer and expert in virtual warfare. Now he's a broken warrior, emerging from a medically induced coma to discover he's inhabiting two separate realities. The first is his waking world of pain, family trials, and remorse--and slow rehabilitation through the tender care of Becky, his physical therapist. The second is a dark fantasy realm of quests, demons, and magic that Freddie enters when he sleeps.



In his dreams he is Frederick, Prince of Stormwind, who must make sense of his horrific visions in order to save his embattled kingdom from the monstrous Horde. His only solace awaits him in the royal gardens, where the gentle words of the beautiful gardener, Rebecca, calm the storms in his soul. While in the conscious world, the severely wounded vet faces a strangely similar and equally perilous mission--a journey along a dark road haunted by demons of guilt and memory--and letting patient, loving Becky into his damaged and shuttered heart may be his only way back from Hell.



As the author explains, while fictional, the novel strikes close to home.



“Many soldiers play online fantasy games such as World of Warcraft for a diversion from real-world warfare. Along the Watchtower takes the magic these games provide and embeds it in the psyche of a wounded warrior who wishes the magic was real,” says Litwack.



Continuing, “Part love story, part fantasy adventure, part family drama and a moving chronicle of recovery and personal growth - the parallel stories grab the reader from the introductory paragraphs and keep them enthralled as Freddie progresses through the challenges he faces.”



Paying homage to the country’s Veterans, Litwack hopes his book will raise both awareness and resources for those suffering the cruel mental aftermath of war.



“Readers are exposed to the extreme hardships faced by returning Iraq and Afghanistan veterans whose physical wounds are often accompanied by brain and emotional trauma, and their painful re-entry into a society that too often wishes to ignore those harsh realities. The book also addresses the problems these young men and women are facing: PTSD, debilitating injuries and depression.”



‘Along the Watchtower’ is available now. Readers may purchase their copies at: http://amzn.to/16CoRQD



About David Litwack

The urge to write first struck when working on a newsletter at a youth encampment in the woods of northern Maine. It may have been the night when lightning flashed at sunset followed by northern lights rippling after dark. Or maybe it was the newsletter's editor, a girl with eyes the color of the ocean. But he was inspired to write about the blurry line between reality and the fantastic.



Using two fingers and lots of white-out, he religiously typed five pages a day throughout college and well into his twenties. Then life intervened. He paused to raise two sons and pursue a career, in the process becoming a well-known entrepreneur in the software industry, founding several successful companies. When he found time again to daydream, the urge to write returned.



There Comes a Prophet was the first novel in this new stage of his life, now followed by the newly released Along the Watchtower.



David and his wife split their time between Cape Cod, Florida and anywhere else that catches their fancy. He no longer limits himself to five pages a day and is thankful every keystroke for the invention of the word processor.