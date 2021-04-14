New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Rising incidences of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, acute stress disorder hypopituitarism, hypothyroidism, and lupus are the major factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 8.64 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends –Increase in disposable income coupled with rising concern about aesthetic appearance



The Alopecia Market is expected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with rising predominance of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, acute stress disorder, lupus, and hypo pituitarism. Moreover, increasing incidence of Hodgkin's disease, Hashimoto's disease, Addison's disease, and celiac disease along with factors such as access to quick treatment are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and adverse side effects is expected to restrain the growth. Also, changing lifestyle such as consumption of tobacco, an increase in the use of alcohol, and other associated products, growing stress levels, and the expanding population are expected to spur the market. Increasing disposable incomes coupled with the expanding emphasis on aesthetic appearance are also likely to add to the demand for alopecia treatment worldwide.



Hair loss, also acknowledged as alopecia or baldness refers to a loss of hair from part of the head. The typical pattern of hair loss can vary from a small area to the entire body. Scarring or inflammation is not present. Hair loss in some people may cause psychological distress. General types include female-pattern hair loss, male-pattern hair loss, alopecia areata, and a thinning of hair also known as telogen effluvium. The cause of male-pattern hair loss is a combination of male hormones and genetics, the purpose of female pattern hair loss is not clear, the use of alopecia areata is auto-immune, and the cause of telogen effluvium is mostly a psychologically or physically stressful event



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1334



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Alopecia market.



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Others



Sales distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Prescriptions

OTC



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics



Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Female

Male



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1334



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Alopecia market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Alopecia market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Alopecia Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Alopecia Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Alopecia Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Alopecia Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1334



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Medical Elastomers Market Size



Blockchain In Government Market Growth



Ceramic Balls Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.