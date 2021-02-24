New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Rising incidences of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, acute stress disorder hypopituitarism, hypothyroidism, and lupus are the major factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 8.64 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends –Increase in disposable income coupled with rising concern about aesthetic appearance



The Alopecia Market is expected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with rising predominance of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, acute stress disorder, lupus, and hypo pituitarism. Moreover, increasing incidence of Hodgkin's disease, Hashimoto's disease, Addison's disease, and celiac disease along with factors such as access to quick treatment are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and adverse side effects is expected to restrain the growth. Also, changing lifestyle such as consumption of tobacco, an increase in the use of alcohol, and other associated products, growing stress levels, and the expanding population are expected to spur the market. Increasing disposable incomes coupled with the expanding emphasis on aesthetic appearance are also likely to add to the demand for alopecia treatment worldwide.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Androgenetic type accounts for the largest market share of 42.20% in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5.51 billion by 2026.



Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease identified by the hair loss on the scalp, face, and other areas of the body. Alopecia areata is segmented into totalis, patchy, and universalis further.



The rising predominance of alopecia areata owing to autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, hyperthyroidism, and Down's syndrome is expected to drive demand over the forecast period.



Increasing predominance coupled with rising awareness regarding aesthetic appeal and physical appearance is also assumed to drive the growth in the next few years.



Male-Pattern Hair Loss (MPHL) or Androgenetic alopecia is associated with various medical conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, obesity, prostate cancer, hypertension, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Alopecia market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Alopecia market are listed below:



Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Alopecia Areata



Androgenetic Alopecia



Others



Sales distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Prescriptions



OTC



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Homecare Settings



Dermatology Clinics



Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Female



Male



Radical Features of the Alopecia Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Alopecia market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Alopecia industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Alopecia Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Alopecia Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Alopecia Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Alopecia Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



