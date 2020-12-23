Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The Global Alopecia Market is predicted to garner a market valuation of USD 5,250.8 Million by the end of 2027, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is forecast to witness rapid growth during the projected timeframe owing to the augmenting occurrences of alopecia in the world. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder leading to non-scarring hair loss. This disease has a global prevalence and affects individuals of all ages, and at an equal rate in men and women.



Rising trend of hair fashion is increasing the amount of stress put on the follicles, which augments the incidences of traumatic alopecia, in turn, bolstering the industry growth. This alopecia is generally caused by hairstyling techniques such as tight braiding, cornrowing, straightening or permanent waves, hair damage due to strong chemicals often found in hair color, or extreme heat application to the hair.



Moreover, the rising occurrences of various chronic illnesses and genetic aberrations may also increase the prevalence of alopecia or hair loss in people across the globe. Male pattern baldness, a genetic reason for hair loss, can be activated at any stage of life, even adolescence. Additionally, individuals suffering from a rare psychiatric condition, trichotillomania, have a compulsive need to twist and pull their hair, which can cause bald spots, effectively propelling the industry growth.



Major Players in the alopecia market are [Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cipla Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Follica Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., HCell Inc., Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, among others]



"APAC to be the largest market for Alopecia during the forecast period"



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to boost at a remarkable growth rate of 10% throughout the projected timeframe attributable to the growing incidences of chronic illnesses, escalating consciousness among people, and proliferating disposable income.



"Based on End-User Segment Dermatology Clinics to lead the Alopecia Market during the forecasted period"



Based on end-user, dermatology clinics are predicted to proliferate at an exponential rate due to the access to efficient therapies to cure hair loss. The accelerating surgical interventions, such as hair transplantation and restoration, is further adding to the expansion of the segment.



"Based on Type Alopecia Areata to lead the Alopecia Market during the forecasted period"



In 2019, based on type, alopecia areata contributed to a sizeable share of the industry owing to the augmenting prevalence of the autoimmune condition in individuals of all ages. In the United States, the disease affects nearly 6.8 million individuals.



Key Highlights from the Report:







- Androgenetic alopecia is foreseen to expand at a remarkable rate in the projected years. It is the most observed causes of hair loss globally. In men, it is typically referred to as male pattern baldness. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the major causes for alopecia in women, with 20% witnessing the condition pre-menopause and 40% post-menopause.



- Revian, in January 2020, was awarded a patent for its application of first luminous therapy using a combination of lights for regenerating living body tissues, including hair follicles, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.





Complete Report Details@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alopecia-market



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Alopecia Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Cicatricle Alopecia



- Traction Alopecia



- Alopecia Totalis



- Alopecia Areata



- Androgenetic Alopecia



- Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Male



- Female





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Homecare Settings



- Dermatology Clinics



- Others





Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Prescription



- OTC (Over-the-Counter)





