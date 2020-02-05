Alopecia Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$ 11,056 Million by 2025 with Key Players :Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.Ltd,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Global alopecia treatment market estimated to be valued US$ 7,776 Mn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR of 6.0% over 2019-2025. Market for alopecia treatment projected to reach US$ 11,056 Mn by 2025 owing to increasing incidence of hair fall and lifestyle across the geographic regions.A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and growing stress levels are increasingly responsible for severe hair loss and damage, also known as alopecia. Ageing, hormonal imbalance, and increasing prevalence of cancer, arthritis, hypertension, and depression are other factors causing alopecia. Thus, the alopecia treatment market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to a surge in the prevalence of alopecia. The number of people seeking alopecia treatment is extremely high in developed nations. However, increased healthcare expenditure has spurred the demand for alopecia treatment in developing nations such as China and India as well.



Key players profiled in the global alopecia treatment market include:

Cellmid Ltd. (Australia),Cipla Ltd. (India),Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India),Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S),Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S),Phyto Ales Group (France),Shiseido Co., Ltd.(Japan),Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India),Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),The Himalaya Drug Company (India),Vitabiotics (U.K)



Rising disposable income couples with increased emphasis on aesthetic appearance expected to drive market growth over the forecast period:

The rise in disposable income and out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in several developing and developed economies has created the market demand for alopecia treatment products across the globe. Increase in disposable income has prompted the patients to seek better treatment options for alopecia and several other diseases. Moreover, the rise in alopecia awareness among young population owing to targeted marketing campaigns by several multinational players is expected to drive alopecia treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing focus on aesthetic appearance among the younger generation is projected to create market demand for the alopecia treatment products across the globe.



Drugs with superior efficacy expected to create lucrative market opportunity for the players:

The market demand for alopecia treatment drugs is expected to increase owing to the availability of wide variety of treatment options. Alopecia patients are preferring better efficacious and result driven products like cytokine and regenerative therapies for the treatment owing to enhanced results of aforementioned preparations in hair regrowth. Moreover, usage and availability of combination therapies are resulting in better treatment outcomes in several patients, which are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.



North America accounts for larger revenue share in global alopecia treatment market:

North America market holds the higher revenue share in global alopecia treatment market and projected to remain same over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and availability of wider treatment choices in the region. Asia-pacific alopecia treatment market projected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period in comparison with other regions owing to a large patient population.



Lifestyle changes such as excessive consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and associated products, and increasing stress levels are considered potent triggers for alopecia. Although the exact causative factors remain unknown, several cases are linked to genetic factors. In addition, increasing disposable incomes and growing emphasis on aesthetic appearances are also expected to contribute to the demand for alopecia treatment.



Hormonal imbalance and aging contribute to rising cases of hair loss. Overall rise in geriatric population and growing consumer awareness regarding treatment options are also projected to positively influence the global market in the forthcoming years.



Product development of novel therapeutic options is expected to drive the market over the course of the forecast period. Introduction of rapidly acting JAK inhibitors, development of methods to stimulate hair growth using human pluripotent stem cells, and PRP treatment are other factors driving the market.



Disease Type Insights:

The alopecia market has been segmented on the basis of disease type into areata, cicatricial, traction, totalis, universalis, androgenetic, and others. Alopecia areata led the market in 2018, capturing more than 30% of the revenue. The growth is driven by high prevalence of the disease and rise in consumer awareness. This condition is most common in people with autoimmune diseases such as hyperthyroidism, diabetes, and Down's syndrome. Alopecia totalis and universalis are advanced stages of alopecia areata.



End-use Insights:

The dermatology clinics segment dominated the alopecia market by end use in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. Worldwide increase in the number of hair restoration and transplantation surgeries and high usage of prescription drugs also contribute to the large share of the dermatology clinics segment.



Few Points of TOC:



4. Global Alopecia Treatment Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Economic Drivers

4.1.2. Demand Side Drivers

4.1.3. Supply Side Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities/Unmet Needs of the Market

4.4. Trends



5. Unique Features of the Report

5.1. Competition analysis

5.2. Regulatory landscape

5.3. PESTLE analysis

5.4. Porter's analysis



6. Global Alopecia Treatment Market Analysis, By Alopecia Type, 2014 - 2018 and Forecast, 2019 - 2025

6.1. Alopecia Areata

6.1.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

6.1.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

6.2. Alopecia Totalis

6.2.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

6.2.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

6.3. Others Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

6.3.1. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)



7. Global Alopecia Treatment Market Analysis, By Treatment Type, 2014 - 2018 and Forecast, 2019 - 2025

7.1. Topical Drugs (Creams, Oils, Lotions, Gels, Shampoos and Foams)

7.1.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

7.1.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

7.2. OTC

7.2.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

7.2.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

7.3. Injectable (Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy, Steroids, Injectable Fillers)

7.3.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

7.3.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)



8. Global Alopecia Treatment Market Forecast, By End User Analysis, 2014 - 2018 and Forecast, 2019 - 2025

8.1. Hospitals

8.1.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

8.1.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

8.2. Dermatology and Trichology Clinics

8.2.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

8.2.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

8.3. Home Care Settings

8.3.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

8.3.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)

8.4. Aesthetic Clinics

8.4.1. Market Analysis, 2014 – 2018 and Forecast, 2019 – 2025(Revenue, USD Mn)

8.4.2. Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) Growth Analysis (%)



Continue…



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



