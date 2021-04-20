New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Size – USD 276.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.9%, Market Trends – Increase in the importance of enzymes as functional additives in food & beverage industry due to characteristics such as good emulsification properties and effects of self-stabilization.



The Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market is forecast to grow from USD 276.4 Million in 2018 to USD 347.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing importance of enzymes in bread making to provide numerous features including dough improvement, colour texture, and continued softness.



Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme used to hydrolyze polysaccharide alpha bonds and to increase glucose and maltose yields. The product is used in bakery products, feed for animals, biofuels, sugar products, detergents, breweries and laboratory research. These enzymes are used by bakery manufacturers to increase yeast yield and give good texture during the finished product formulation.



Growing bakery products are expected to remain a key driving factor in developed nations like U.S. and Canada markets in the light of new product launches by Kellogg and Grupo Bimbo.



Due to rising expenditure by fast food manufacturers including McDonalds in brand advertising, growing demand for convenience foods in emerging markets like China and India is expected to promote manufacturing practices in baked goods. It is projected that the protein hydrolysis enzymes, especially alpha-amylase, will be applied in the bakery industry of the above mentioned regions.



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (US), Puratos Group N.V. (Belgium), Dyadic International, Inc (US), Enmex, S.A., DE C.V. (Mexico), AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany), Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. (China), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market for bacteria is expected to grow the largest at USD 299.1 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period because of its high thermal stability compared with other sources. Maltogenic sources can enhance shelf life of breads and cakes. These types of sources of alpha-amylase are used in combination with other enzymes such as xylanase, fungal, and lipase to achieve optimal crumb softness during the baking process. G4 is forecasted to remain as the favorable source among manufacturers of alpha-amylase due to high antistaling effects compared to other sources such as bacteria, fungi and yeast. In addition, these enzymes can provide long-lasting softness and freshness.



Based on application, the market for breads held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 226.4 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of these ingredients to improve whole grain and brown bread dough in developed economies like U.S. and Germany is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Increasing awareness among bread processors about freshness and shelf-life has forced them to increase expenditure on incorporating high-quality enzymes, especially alpha-amylase.



The market for North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 149.5 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. It is expected that the high prevalence of bread processors such as Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Nature's Own will have a significant impact on industry. Furthermore, new product launches in the U.S. and Canada frozen bread segment are likely to increase the market for enzyme use over the forecast period.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of source, application and regional analysis.



Source (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fungi

Bacteria

Maltogenic

G4

Plant-Based



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts



Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



