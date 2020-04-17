Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency prevalent population in 6 major markets was found to be 1,835,647 in 2017.

2. Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of AATD with 34,345 cases, followed by the United Kingdom, which has a prevalent population of 27,930 in 2017.

3. More than 88% of patients who undergo liver transplantation for AATD are adults, with the peak age range being 50–64 years.



Key benefits of the report

1. Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency epidemiology and Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market.



"Men and women are equally affected by Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency."



At this time, the current Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market does not possess any approved therapy for the treatment of liver disease associated with AATD and relies only on the symptomatic treatment alternatives. The only treatment is liver transplantation for its most severe form.



It is recommended that all patients with Alpha-1 should be immunized for hepatitis A and B. People who are 50 and older have decompensated (worsening) cirrhosis due to Alpha-1 are at risk for hepatoma ("liver cell cancer"). Because of this, they should get periodic CT imaging of the liver.



Augmentation therapy does not help in treating liver disease. Different types of augmentation therapy such as Prolastin C, Zemaira, Aralast and Glassia are used as the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT) inhibitor therapy for the treatment of Emphysema due to Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency (lung disease). The US market has four FDA approved therapies for the treatment of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency, Prolastin, Glassia, Aralast and Zemaira, developed by Grifols, Kamada, Shire and CSL Behring respectively. While the European market has approved drug such as Alfalastin and Trypsone along with others. Alfalastin is the commercially available formulation of human Alpha-1-Proteinase Inhibitor, developed by LFB- Biotechnologies for the lung disease in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AAT) treatment. However, there are no approved therapies for liver disease associated with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ALN-AAT02

2. ARO-AAT

3. DCR-A1AT

4. VX-814 & VX-864



And many others



The key players in Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency market are:

1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

2. Arrow Head Pharmaceuticals

3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

4. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

3 SWOT Analysis for Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

4 Patient Share of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency at a Glance

5 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Country-wise Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology

8.1 Assumptions and Rationale: 6MM

8.2 United States

8.3 EU5

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 United Kingdom

9 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment

10 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Algorithm

11 Unmet Needs

12 Organizations contributing toward Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

13 Case Reports

14 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Emerging Therapies

14.1 ALN-AAT02: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

14.2 ARO-AAT: Arrow Head Pharmaceuticals

14.3 DCR-A1AT: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

15 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency - Liver Disease: 6 Major Market Analysis

16 Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency - Liver Disease: Country-Wise Market Analysis

16.1 United States

16.2 EU-5

16.2.1 Germany

16.2.2 France

16.2.3 Italy

16.2.4 Spain

16.2.5 United Kingdom

17 Grifols Initiatives towards Alpha Antitrypsin deficiency

18 US FDA Initiatives for patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

19 Market Drivers

20 Market Barriers

21 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



