Alpha Brain Review from BestNootropic.org Illuminates Benefits of This Brain Supplement

Nootropic supplements offer a lot of promise for increasing our brainpower and boosting memory capacity. But navigating the world of cognitive enhancement can be highly intimidating for the unfamiliar user who faces a barrage of information about different brain supplements. There are currently over 150 different compounds falling under the neuroscientific definition of "nootropics". So how are you supposed to know which of these substances actually work and are worth trying? This is the problem that Onnit Labs has sought to solve with their nootropic stack product Alpha Brain. Onnit's Alpha Brain is a multi-dimensional brain booster that combines several of the safest and most effective nootropics for improving learning, memory, reasoning and focus.



Ever since the release of the movie "Limitless" in which Bradley Cooper’s character gains almost superhuman intellectual powers by taking the drug NZT 48, interest has spiked in cognitive enhancers and so-called "Smart Drugs". While NZT 48 is a fictional creation, there have been real-life "Limitless Drugs" studied by neuroscientists since the 1970’s. These compounds work by modulating certain processes in the brain to increase alertness and general cognitive activity. The result is greater memory performance, better reasoning and fluid intelligence, and even improved brain health with less signs of aging. This class of compounds is known as Nootropics and one of the conditions for membership in this elite family of supplements is a very low prevalence of side effects.



Alpha Brain by Onnit Labs brings together 11 of the most well-respected nootropic supplements available today. The promise of this product is razor sharp focus, enhanced mental drive and even the possibility of lucid dreaming. Onnit says that their supplement is a complete balanced nootropic giving you excellent gains in several different areas of brain function. Each of the compounds in Alpha Brain has been extensively researched with multiple clinical trials showing positive results for intellect and cognition. The Alpha Brain nootropic stack contains Alpha GPC, Huperzine A, Vinpocetine, AC-11, Bacopa Monneiri, Serrata, Pterostilbene, Mucuna Pruriens, GABA, Oat Straw and Vitamin B6.



Some of the most basic effects of Alpha Brain involve increasing blood flow to the brain which results in better oxygen and energy supply. This has the effect of promoting alertness and can help you combat signs of brain fog or the 2 P.M. energy slump. Another mechanism of action seen with Alpha Brain is increasing levels of acetylcholine – one of the neurotransmitters integral for functions related to memory, reasoning and learning. By increasing Cholinergic activity, you may be able to promote greater neuroplasticity and actually cause the brain to retain more memories. Alpha Brain also offers considerable benefits for mood enhancement, helping to lessen anxiety and stress levels. It does this by elevating dopamine and GABA neurotransmitter activity which can promote relaxation and positive feelings.



While there are many who remain skeptical of this type of supplement, there are hundreds of positive reviews for Alpha Brain in online forums and social networks. A quick look on Amazon will find dozens of user testimonials from individuals who have seen successful results with this brain stack. It has been used by everyone from students who want to do better in school to individuals with ADD/ADHD and even people working in highly competitive fields who need to make sure they are always at peak performance. Among the nootropic supplements out there, Alpha Brain is a great place to start for beginners. It is a safe stack that brings together several different types of brain boosting supplements for a balanced increase in cognitive abilities. If you are interested in trying your first nootropic, give Alpha Brain by Onnit Labs a try and experience the different it can make for your brain!



