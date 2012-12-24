Alpha Card Services Announces That They Have Now Acquired Comstat Payroll

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- As one of the most well-known payment processing companies in New Jersey, Alpha Card Services has just announced that have recently acquired Comstat Payroll. They are based in St. Louis, Missouri, and are a payroll service provider that offers payroll services to both small and large sized businesses. Being that they are the perfect size, they are able to handle and customize processing. This transition is scheduled to occur on January 1, 2013 and is planned on being integrated into the current payroll services at Alpha Card Services.



They have been well-established in St. Louis with a long list of satisfied clients who were in need of credit card processing machines and other accepting credit card payments equipment. Even though Comstat has been acquired by Alpha Card Services, they will continue to provide the utmost professional experience to resolve any payroll issues one may have. This will be a seamless transition for Alpha Card Services because their technology and software platform are the same as Comstat Payroll, therefore clients will not go through any sorts of changes with their payroll services in NJ.



The president of Comstat Payroll, Noreen Nutt, is thrilled to have found an organization that carries the same values when it comes to servicing clients and taking care of any problems that may come about from one’s credit card processing machines. With this acquisition it allows Alpha Card Services clients to reap of more savings with their “Bundle Up” packages. They will remain committed to providing outstanding payroll services.



About Alpha Card Services

Alpha Card Services provides cost-effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes, both locally and throughout the United States. They have been recognized as a leader in the payment processing industry, winning numerous awards for ethics and services. Alpha Card Services provides tailored programs to ensure the highest level of service and support to help build each merchant’s business.



To hear more visit http://www.alphacardservices.com/.