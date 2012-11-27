Alpha Card Services Announces Their New Supply & Warranty Program

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Alpha Card Services is proud to announce their new Supply & Warranty Program for businesses. The credit card processing company allows businesses to live stress free when it comes to their terminal equipment since maintenance issues are covered.



If a business’s credit card terminals break or need repair, Alpha Card Services will replace any equipment at their cost under the Supply & Warranty Program. For any faulty credit card machines or processors, businesses will be able to call Alpha Card Services to reorder new supplies. They have a wide selection of supplies to choose from to reorder when a part of the Alpha Card Supply & Warranty Program, such as printer slips, imprinter plates, additional Visa and MasterCard decals, ink cartridges, etc.



Brittany from The Dress Shop said, "The Alpha Card supply & warranty program really came through for me when I was running into some issues. They sent out a new terminal with no questions asked the next day. All I had to pay for was the shipping." Not only does Alpha Card Services offer great warranties but the credit card processing company gives businesses a free supply of 10 credit card thermal paper rolls when one signs up for the warranty program. Alpha Card Services makes sure that businesses are able to be up and running with fully functional credit card terminals.



About Alpha Card Services

Alpha Card Services provides cost effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes, both locally and throughout the United States.



