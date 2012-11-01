Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- As one of the fastest growing companies in the country for 6 consecutive years, Alpha Card Services now offers smartphone processing. With 91% of consumers owning a cellphone, the credit card processing company believes that this as an opportune time to provide merchant services on mobile devices.



They provide security and convenience for businesses that would benefit from the mobility of accepting credit cards on an iPhone, Android, or Blackberry. By accepting credit card payments one can turn their mobile smartphone into a mobile processing terminal.



Alpha Card Services allows merchants on the go, especially in retail and restaurant festivals where crowds may be common, to accept credit cards making transactions quick and easy. They provide security on one’s smartphone without having to worry about storing identity and sensitive credit card data. Consumers want to be able to receive great customer service that is convenient, which also happens to be eco-friendly. Smartphone processing allows for no receipts to be printed, therefore sent electronically allowing savings for businesses and future promotional opportunities as well.



One’s business can benefit greatly with smartphone processing from Alpha Card Services making it convenient for both the merchant and consumer. With the trusted application, consumers can feel that their information is safe and secure. They want to be more than just processing, but a one-stop shop for business solutions such as payroll, ATM, gift, reward cards, and more.



About Alpha Card Services

Alpha Card Services provides cost effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes, both locally and throughout the United States. They have been recognized as a leader in the payment processing industry, winning numerous awards for ethics and services. Alpha Card Services provides tailored programs to ensure the highest level of service and support to help build each merchant’s business.



To hear more visit http://www.alphacardservices.com/.