Alpha Girl Hair Extensions by AHS Offers Hair Extensions Made with 100% Remy Human Hair for Prom Night

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- In girls, it is important to have beautiful hair in order to look great at all times. Most of the time, they can be seen complaining about how their hair is and what they would love to do with it. Well, they are in luck, as time changes you can see more excellent alternatives in the market which provide a good solution for damaged hair or a way to change a current hairstyle, thats when Alpha Girl Hair Extensions come in.



According to Claudia Borges, Managing Partner at Alpha Girl Hair, “Extensions have become popular over the recent years and the trend has continued to flourish till now and it is because of the fact that hair extensions solve all the hair problems of women and enable them to make various hairstyles according to their liking and taste in the long run. Without hair extensions, it is rather impossible to get some of the more trending looks that you see in magazines or tv. Hair extensions fulfill the task adequately, ensuring high customer satisfaction.”



Alpha Girl hair extensions enables girls to get the hair of their dreams without having to struggle too much, waste a ridiculous amount of money or waste any of their time. Apart from normal hairdos, girls can also make special ones for events like prom night, which is of great significance and all girls want to look their best then. Many other hair extensions available on online storefronts and retail outlets are not as appealing as the ones which are being offered by Alpha Girl since the extensions are made by 100% real remy human hair which believe it or not is quite rare to find, designed with only 7 triple wefted pieces, that means less bulk in your head, and with a 80-20 double drawn ratio, meaning you get the fullest ends in the market today.



All the other expensive and conventional ways can be avoided by taking the hairstyling experience to a whole level via choosing the exquisite Alpha Girl hair Extensions that not only change the entire appearance of girls, but also make them look utterly gorgeous for special occasions like the long awaited prom night.



According to C.B., “For girls, prom night is something unique, a one time event that is very special to them for which they want to look their best. Hair extensions helps them enhance their beauty. Therefore, they are very recommended for girls with very short hair, lifeless or girls that just simply need a little help for a hairdo. We want to be the ones that help those girls get the look they want. Because of the extensions being clip ins, they are very convenient to wear and girls are likely to face any complications attaching them. “



To find even more ways on how to successfully find and benefit from high end hair extensions, visit http://www.alphahairgirl.com.



Contact person:

Claudia Borges

Alpha Girl Hair Extensions by AHS

335 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami Florida, 33131

http://www.alphagirlhair.com