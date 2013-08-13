Alpha Liquidation Mattress Announces Summer Sale

Elk Grove Village, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Discount mattress distributors Alpha Liquidation Mattress have announced their summer mattress sales lineup, including mattresses of all sizes, box springs, bedding and more.



On sale now are the Stearns and Foster Estate Queen Luxury Firm Mattress and Pillow Top Mattress, both of which previously retailed for $3,950 but are on sale for $699 and $799, respectively; the Comforpedic Air Cool Queen Size Mattress, usually $2,319, selling for $699; and the Tempurpedic Deluxbed Queen Mattress, normally $2,250, on sale for $999. There are also economy models from Corsicana being discounted from their already lower retail prices, with the $399 Seville Pillow Top Medium Cushion Twin Set available through ALM for $199 and the $199 Hotel/Motel Twin Set available for only $99.



Alpha Liquidation Mattress also still carries their full roster of regularly discounted items, from those manufacturers and others. They carry mattresses that fit all support, temperature, and investment needs, and that are made from the most demanded, comfortable, and durable materials on the market currently.



About Alpha Liquidation Mattress

Alpha Liquidation Mattress in Elk Grove Village sells merchandise from premier brands for the lowest possible price by specializing in factory closeout, floor model, overstock, and discontinued models to the greater Chicago area. Their showroom is located at 1679 Elmhurst Road and can be reached by calling (847) 258-5445. All sale items, as well as the complete catalogue of other Alpha Liquidation Mattress Products can be viewed on their website, http://www.alphaliquidationmattress.com/, or you can find them online by “liking” their Facebook page or following them on Twitter or Google+. Their 10-point certification process ensures that all mattresses are top of the line quality, using certified inspectors to test every mattress for defects or damages, and their commitment to customer service ensures that each customer is fitted with a bed that matches their needs and price range.