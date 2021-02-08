New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Alpha-Methylstyrene Market



Alpha-Methylstyrene is an olefin compound, which is a chemical intermediate used in the process of manufacturing plasticizers, resins, and polymers. It is also a co-product formed during the cymene process. The compound is an essential element used to improve the heat resistance capacity of certain polymers and resins. The global alpha-methylstyrene market is forecast to reach USD 562.1 Million by 2026.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Some of the major consumers of alpha-methylstyrene are automotive equipment, plastic accessories, adhesives, and dyes. The growing demand for alpha-methylstyrene as a co-product during the manufacturing process of different resins, polymers, etc., is a contributing factor driving the market size of this market. They are used by premium manufacturers in order to make high-quality products that are durable and have high heat resistance. Alpha-Methylstyrene is used in the manufacturing process of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), which is a sturdy, aesthetically appealing thermoplastic polymer. ABS can withstand extreme heat and cold situations and is cost-effective, leading to higher demand for ABS is one of the major driving factors of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.



Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific was the largest market shareholder in 2018, with around 37.6% of the global alpha-methylstyrene market share due to its significant growth in the automobile and manufacturing industries. China, India, and South Korea are some of the major contributors in the Asia Pacific region. The European region is the second-largest global alpha-methylstyrene market, with around 27.8% of the market share.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin had a market share of 26.1% in the year 2018. The growing trend of using the ABS plastics in various end-use applications due to its highly recyclable and non-toxic properties, are actively helping the AMS market grow apace in the forecast period. The CAGR is calculated to be 3.2% during the period 2019 - 2026.



Plasticizers are essential to enable improved compound processing characteristics, as well as providing the flexibility in the end-use products. The alpha-methylstyrene is the salient co-product for the manufacturing process of the plasticizers. The plasticizers segment is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period and would reach a market share of 15.3% by 2026.



Automotive components such as cavity seals, gaskets, gears, bears, and batteries are some of the end-use products which add to the revenue of the alpha-methylstyrene market. The impressive growing number of the automobiles especially in the developing countries are the high driving factors of the market. Automotive equipment segment will possess a market share of 13.8% by 2026.



Plastic manufacturing industries are the highest contributor of the market having a market share of 16.1% in 2018. Highly growing plastic products market has a high demand for the AMS and will be growing with a rate of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Alpha-Methylstyrene market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Alpha-Methylstyrene market are listed below:



Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Versalis SPA, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., DOMO Chemicals, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., Omskiy Kauchuk, and Altivia Corporation.



Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Assay Above 99%, Assay Up To 99%



End-Use Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Plastic Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Home Décor, Polish & Dye, Automotive Equipment, Water Treatment, Food Additives, Paper Molding, Adhesives & Coatings, Odorants, Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin, P-Cumylphenol, Acrylic Resins, Waxes, Antioxidants, Plasticizers, Other Polymers



Radical Features of the Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Alpha-Methylstyrene market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Alpha-Methylstyrene industry



