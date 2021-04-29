New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Increasing demand for alpha-methylstyrene by assay above 99% coupled with high investment in R&D of alpha-methylstyrene are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 481.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.50%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for alpha-methylstyrene in the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Resin.



The global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market is forecast to reach USD 591.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is an intermediate co-monomer used in a range of polymerization processes to improve impact and heat resistance of the polymers, plasticizers, resins and others. AMS competes with styrene for its better characteristics and over which it is more stable and easier for the handling process. The demand for the Alpha-Methylstyrene are propelling owing to the increasing demand of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) thermoplastic polymer. ABS possesses the highest market in terms of revenue for AMS market with more than 26% of the overall market share in 2018. P-Cumylphenol, plasticizers, and waxes also add to the market growth substantially.



Asia Pacific region, being the global manufacturing hub for the plastic-based products and having the highest customer base of the consumer goods and appliance, is forecast to generate the highest revenue of USD 211.4 Million in the year 2026.



Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Versalis SPA, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., DOMO Chemicals, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., Omskiy Kauchuk, and Altivia Corporation.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin had a market share of 26.1% in the year 2018. The growing trend of using the ABS plastics in various end-use applications due to its highly recyclable and non-toxic properties, are actively helping the AMS market grow apace in the forecast period. The CAGR is calculated to be 3.2% during the period 2021 - 2028.

- Plasticizers are essential to enable improved compound processing characteristics, as well as providing the flexibility in the end-use products. The alpha-methylstyrene is the salient co-product for the manufacturing process of the plasticizers. The plasticizers segment is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period and would reach a market share of 15.3% by 2026.

- Automotive components such as cavity seals, gaskets, gears, bears, and batteries are some of the end-use products which add to the revenue of the alpha-methylstyrene market. The impressive growing number of the automobiles especially in the developing countries are the high driving factors of the market. Automotive equipment segment will possess a market share of 13.8% by 2026.

- Plastic manufacturing industries are the highest contributor of the market having a market share of 16.1% in 2018. Highly growing plastic products market has a high demand for the AMS and will be growing with a rate of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.

- North America is accounted to achieve a significant market share of 22.7% by 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period.

- Europe had the second highest market share of about 27.3% in 2018 and would grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the period 2019 – 2026.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global alpha-methylstyrene market on the basis of the purity, end-use Market, applications, and region:



Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Assay Above 99%

Assay Up To 99%



End-Use Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Plastic Manufacturing

Textile Industry

Home Décor

Polish & Dye

Automotive Equipment

Water Treatment

Food Additives

Paper Molding

Adhesives & Coatings

Odorants

Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

P-Cumylphenol

Acrylic Resins

Waxes

Antioxidants

Plasticizers

Other Polymers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



