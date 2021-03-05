New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global alpha-methylstyrene market is forecast to reach USD 562.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is an intermediate co-monomer used in a range of polymerization processes to improve impact and heat resistance of the polymers, plasticizers, resins and others. AMS competes with styrene for its better characteristics and over which it is more stable and easier for the handling process. The demand for the Alpha-Methylstyrene are propelling owing to the increasing demand of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) thermoplastic polymer. ABS possesses the highest market in terms of revenue for AMS market with more than 26% of the overall market share in 2018. P-Cumylphenol, plasticizers, and waxes also add to the market growth substantially.



Asia Pacific region, being the global manufacturing hub for the plastic-based products and having the highest customer base of the consumer goods and appliance, is forecast to generate the highest revenue of USD 211.4 Million in the year 2026



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin had a market share of 26.1% in the year 2018. The growing trend of using the ABS plastics in various end-use applications due to its highly recyclable and non-toxic properties, are actively helping the AMS market grow apace in the forecast period. The CAGR is calculated to be 3.2% during the period 2019 -- 2026.



Plasticizers are essential to enable improved compound processing characteristics, as well as providing the flexibility in the end-use products. The alpha-methylstyrene is the salient co-product for the manufacturing process of the plasticizers. The plasticizers segment is growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period and would reach a market share of 15.3% by 2026.



Automotive components such as cavity seals, gaskets, gears, bears, and batteries are some of the end-use products which add to the revenue of the alpha-methylstyrene market. The impressive growing number of the automobiles especially in the developing countries are the high driving factors of the market. Automotive equipment segment will possess a market share of 13.8% by 2026.



Plastic manufacturing industries are the highest contributor of the market having a market share of 16.1% in 2018. Highly growing plastic products market has a high demand for the AMS and will be growing with a rate of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.



APAC, having the highest number of emerging economies coupled with the highest customer base of the consumer goods and appliance and due to the immense advancement in the manufacturing industries, is growing with the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are some of the most valuable contributors in this region.



North America is accounted to achieve a significant market share of 22.7% by 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Alpha-Methylstyrene market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Alpha-Methylstyrene market are listed below:



Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Versalis SPA, Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., DOMO Chemicals, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., Omskiy Kauchuk, and Altivia Corporation.



Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Assay Above 99%



Assay Up To 99%



End-Use Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Plastic Manufacturing



Textile Industry



Home Décor



Polish & Dye



Automotive Equipment



Water Treatment



Food Additives



Paper Molding



Adhesives & Coatings



Odorants



Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin



P-Cumylphenol



Acrylic Resins



Waxes



Antioxidants



Plasticizers



Other Polymers



Radical Features of the Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Alpha-Methylstyrene market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Alpha-Methylstyrene industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins



4.2.2.2. Extensive growth in the speciality chemicals sector



4.2.2.3. High demand for the alpha-methylstyrene in the consumer goods and appliances



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Manufacturing process includes emission of the toxic wastes



4.2.3.2. Fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By Purity Insights & Trends



5.1. Purity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026



5.2. Assay Above 99%



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.3. Assay Up To 99%



5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



