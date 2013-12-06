Alpha Olefin Market by Type (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene 1-Tetradecene, C16-18, C20), & Applications (Lldpe, Hdpe, Detergent Alcohols, Synthetic Lubricants, Polybutene-1, Aos & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Alpha Olefin Market By Type (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene 1-Tetradecene, C16-18, C20), & Applications (Lldpe, Hdpe, Detergent Alcohols, Synthetic Lubricants, Polybutene-1, Aos & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research