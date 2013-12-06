Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Alpha Olefin Market By Type (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene 1-Tetradecene, C16-18, C20), & Applications (Lldpe, Hdpe, Detergent Alcohols, Synthetic Lubricants, Polybutene-1, Aos & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The alpha olefin market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the next five years and reach 4.6 million metric tons by 2018. North America will continue to dominate the market demand due to bulk of investments and expansion plans of alpha olefins such as 1-hexene and 1-octene in this region.
The alpha olefin market is extremely competitive. In terms of the global market, the industry comprises of many several market participants with a few market leaders globally. In this global market, there are established players such as Shell Chemical Limited (U.K.), Chevron Philips Chemical Co. (U.S.), Ineos Oligomers (U.S.), Sasol (South Africa), and Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia). These top players have a significant controlling share in the market.
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This report studies and forecasts the alpha olefin market till 2018. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. Market estimations have been provided in terms of consumption volume (tons) and market revenue (USD). The global as well as regional markets have been segmented by applications such as LLDPE, HDPE, detergent alcohols, synthetic lubricants, and others.
The market has also been segmented on the basis of alpha olefins product types where major product types such as 1-butene, 1-hexene, and 1-octene, and so on till C20+. Each type has been discussed with respect to applications and geography.
We have used various secondary sources such as Company's Annual Reports, Organizational Websites, and Databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of alpha olefins. The primary sources - selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of alpha olefins.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global alpha olefin market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S.), Godrej Industries Ltd. (India), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ineos Oligomer (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), Qatar Chemical (Qatar), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Sasol (South Africa), and Shell Chemical Limited (U.K.)
Scope of the report: This research report categorizes the global market for alpha olefins on the basis of applications, product type, and geography; forecasting volumes and revenues and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.
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