New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- In a demanding and competitive field such as hair vitamins, one hair vitamin brand has consistently garnered the attention of hair enthusiasts, hair stylists, and customers around the world: Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins.



“Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins have consistently shown to deliver high quality and substantial hair support to customers everywhere,” recently stated on review by Hair Quarterly Magazine. “We are impressed with the quality and support that it delivers for faster hair growth.”



Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins has been quickly establishing a name for itself among patrons in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. However , the company has recently stopped shipping to Europe because of its inability to track shipments. “The fees to send to Europe at this time make is possible but very difficult for clients to afford,” stated Greg Nilson, company spokesperson. “To track a $30 order costs about $38 which combined makes it very difficult for customers to afford. We are looking at ways to reduce the costs overseas.”



Nevertheless, Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins have grown extensively by delivering the quality and results that customers demand. The hair vitamin contains a number of essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that are beneficial with absorption.



The company believes that the matrix of vitamins and minerals and compounds, provide just the right mix for hair, skin, and nails support. Many other customers agree with them. “I just love Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins – and make them a part of my morning supplement routine,” stated Kelly Johnson, an Alpha Renew customer.



“If you are looking for the top hair, skin, and nails vitamin, I would recommend Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins,” Mr. Nilson said. “We work hard to provide a hair vitamin that has very little competition by other brands when you compare the actual ingredients.”



Customer for Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins take the vitamin to support their hair growth. Many people who suffer for poor hair condition or hair loss may benefit from added vitamin and mineral support. The current statistics is that 40% of all hair loss may be due to vitamin deficiencies. Smokers and people exposed to abnormal amount of pollution and stress may have an added benefit of taking Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins.



