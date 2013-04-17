Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins the Trusted Source for Natural Hair Growth

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- For nearly three straight years Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins has led the way to help people grow their hair faster and stronger. A favorite of many celebrities, Alpha Renew Hair Vitamins is packed with hair growing nutrients that repairs damaged, dull hair, and begins regenerating healthy hair fast.



Why do people need hair vitamins?



This seems like a fair question. Vitamins and minerals control and affect a large number of bodily functions in the human body. Whether for you are talking about your digestive system, your circulatory system, nervous system, or your skeletal system – vitamins and minerals are absolutely essential. With your hair, skin, and nails, it’s no difference, you need a variety of vitamins to help your hair growth. Biotin is an essential hair vitamin to trigger your hair growth. Without it – or with very little of it – growing hair would be impossible.



Am I deficient in vitamins and minerals that cause hair growth?



Many people are. Many people, especially in the United States and Canada, have Calcium deficiencies. Why is that? It’s certainly not because we don’t have access to dairy, cheese, and other supplements. Our diet is important. We simply don’t consume enough vitamins and minerals to address our body’s basic needs to grow bone tissue. This s very much the same thing when it comes to our hair. Our body requires biotin and other Vitamin B vitamins. Yet, when we expose ourselves to pollution, stress, or illness our body uses up biotin and other vitamins to address those things. The result? Less vitamins for growing healthy, beautiful hair.



