Alpha Sun and Sport Award Winning Towel Tote Bag to Be Sold Exclusively on Amazon

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- A trip to the beach is wonderful once settled down on the golden sand, but getting the lotion, cameras, phones, the games, the magazines, food, water and towels there can be a nightmare. Keeping all these items along with a wallet and the photo and video memories on cameras and phones safe while beach goers are in the water can be even more nerve wrecking.



Fortunately, Amazon has recently stocked the entire wholesale crop of a new and award winning innovation from Alpha Sun and Sport. They have designed an oversized luxury beach towel tote bag combo that will change the way people go to the beach forever, making everything easier, more fun, more comfortable and much safer. The innovative Beach Towel Tote Bag received the First Place Peoples Choice Award for Best New Product Invention at the 2014 South Florida Inventor Society Expo that took place a few weeks ago at the West Palm Beach, Florida Convention Center.



The oversized luxury towel is made from the highest quality 500 GSM cotton, while the tote bag exterior lining is made from the most durable materials to ensure the product can be enjoyed for years of travelling. Indeed, it can even host iron on souvenir patches to preserve memories of adventures lived and places travelled.



The bag unfolds in seconds to become an oversized luxury towel, and the tote bag’s bungee cord handles along with the included sand pegs, enables the user to secure the towel and make it wind resistant on both beach chairs and sand. The product also features two huge ten by sixteen inch pockets that can hide an iPad, and a special bonus hidden seven by seven pocket for passports or wallets. The company website has video demonstrations of the product in use, which has two patents in the US and other international patents pending. This short video shows how it works.



A spokesperson for Alpha Sun and Sport explained, “Because of our uniqueness and patents, Amazon has commandeered our entire line of products, having seen an opportunity to market it to summer travelers ahead of the forthcoming holiday season. This is great news for us as a manufacturer as Amazon can distribute our product to a more global user base. While our invention is protected by two US patents and other international patents pending, our association with them should help eventually assure our unique position in the markets of other countries as well. With five unique styles available, holidaymakers can revolutionize their beach trips for years to come with a single purchase.” More information about the oversized luxury beach towel tote bag combo and the possibility of winning one can be found here.



About Alpha Sun and Sport

Alpha Sun and Sport are the developers of a unique oversized luxury beach towel tote bag that folds up to become a bag or folds out to become a towel, allowing people to easily carry all their items to and from the beach and keep them secure and hidden once there, with the comfort of a best quality beach towel and the convenience of tote bag portability. For more information please visit: http://www.alphasunandsport.com/