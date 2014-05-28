Alpha Sun and Sport Win People's Choice Award at Inventor's Society Convention 2014

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Pool parties and the beach are fun and wonderful things to do, and as summer approaches many people are looking to spend as much time there as possible. The difficulty with the beach is all too often just getting to a comfortable spot. Having to carry an unwieldy amount of paraphernalia, keep valuables hidden and well protected, and take a beach towel can all be cumbersome when walking over shifting sand. Alpha Sun and Sport has created a solution to all these problems, creating a Pool and Beach Towel that transforms into a Tote Bag. The revolutionary bag/towel won First Place People’s Choice Award for Best New Product Invention at the 2014 South Florida Inventor’s Society Expo that took place at the West Palm Beach, Florida Convention Center a few weeks ago.



The award had a wide variety of nominees offering up their inventions, which convention attendees had a chance to interact with over the course of the event before voting on which they found most impressive and inventive. Alpha Sun and Sport took the First Place Award for their Towel Tote Bag. This short video shows how it works. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkPQcqWoAKY&utm_source=AlphaSunAndSport&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PR2ASNS#t=13



The Towel Tote Bag is a hybrid that has a hi/low weave super soft cotton towel fused to an ultra durable outer layer which forms a base for the towel when unraveled and a skin for the tote bag. The Towel Tote Bag features large hidden pockets for hiding valuables such as iPad, camera, wallet, etc. when on the beach. With a bungee cord system and sand pegs that form handles as a bag, they are also used to make it fully wind resistant to keep it securely in place when used as a towel on both beach chairs and the sand. The product construction is so well integrated that people could not even tell there was a towel when looking at it as a bag, and the same was said from people not knowing there was a bag hiding personal items when opened as a towel.



A spokesperson for Alpha Sun and Sport explained, “We are delighted to receive this award. We have two patents already and other international patents pending so we are fully intending for this product to go global. Made of the highest quality 500 GSM cotton, the towel comes in five popular adventure and activity themes and users can even iron on souvenir patches to the towel borders to help preserve memories of their holidays and make them last a lifetime. We wanted to make an innovative and durable product that solved the major drawbacks of beach going, and we are proud that the Inventor’s Society attendees felt we had achieved this.” More information about the towel tote bag combo and the possibility of winning one can be found here. http://www.alphasunandsport.com/info/PRLINK?utm_source=AlphaSunAndSport&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PR2ASNS



About Alpha Sun and Sport

Alpha Sun & Sport are committed to creating the highest quality and most durable products that ultimately make the world a better place. Dream It… Live It… Preserve It!!! is their unifying theme and slogan, where Alpha empowers people to get the ultimate in convenience and mobility from often unwieldy tools and equipment needed to enjoy life and then preserving those precious moments. For more information please visit: http://www.alphasunandsport.com/