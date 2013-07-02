Alpha Van Lines Releases New Smooth Moving Experience

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- People on the verge of relocating their homes and office and take a break from worry about moving on their own. Alpha Van Lines provides links to America's moving services across the country.



Relocation can be a big decision and may require a great deal of careful planning of logistics. For first-time movers, the process can be particularly overwhelming, especially when they realize the number of things to be taken care of. Many people want to relocate on their own, taking care of everything by themselves but to pack and ensure that every article reaches to the new home or office space can be a massive task. Professional moving services, on the other hand, can save customers the hassle of going through the process of packing and shifting all that they own.



Alpha Van Lines ensures that their clients who are otherwise planning to move on their own receive the following advantages from their professional packers and movers:



- Experienced packers to take care of all the packing

- Careful and supervised loading/unloading

- Services inclusive of transport services

- Provision of all necessary moving equipment

- Insurance for all the objects being moved



Moving can be an expensive and more importantly a difficult challenge to undertake on one’s own. Hiring the services of Alpha Van Lines will save customers both time and effort not to mention a lot of money.



“I own a lot of glassware and when we had to relocate to a different part of the city I was terribly worried that at least a few would certainly end up shattered in the process of moving. But Alpha Van Lines did a fantastic job of finding me the right moving services who packed all the fragile pieces with extra care and making sure that everything reached their destination undamaged.” Julia Denver



About Alpha Van Lines

Since 2006, the year of its foundation, Alpha Van Lines has been offering quotes from professional services for customers relocating locally as well as across long distances. Working with a network of partners spread from coast to coast, they take care of all moving requirements, right from packing and storage to truck rental and transport. All partner organizations are licensed to ensure that they meet safety and quality standards demanded in the industry.



Media Contact

Name: Valdimir Oko

Email: info@alphavanlines.com

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Website: http://www.alphavanlines.com