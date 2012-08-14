Alphachimp Studio Inc. Announces Innovative Online Visual Facilitation Course

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Following a hugely successful debut cohort, Alphachimp Studio Inc. is today announcing that registrations are open for their Alphachimp University Fall 2012 “That Creative Space” course.



The six-month online course is aimed at Graphic Recorders and Facilitators who wish to deepen their practice and become a Valued Facilitation Professional.



Offered by the revolutionary, visionary and often wacky Alphachimp Studio Inc., the course is tipped to be hot among those who want to be readily available to support big, wild ideas everywhere.



“There are too many boring meetings, strategy sessions, mission and vision sessions around the world that need the help of graphical facilitation,” says Peter Durand, Creative Director for Alphachimp Studio Inc.



He continues, “Too many people have brilliant ideas that are dying on the vine because they are not being communicated in a clear, engaging, and visual way. There are not enough hours in a day, week, month or even a year to fill the need.”



Alphachimp’s course is believed to be one of the only offerings of its kind outside of a traditional business school, with places available for candidates from all backgrounds.



The course features twelve community mentoring calls, three development ‘deep dives’ and two personal coaching calls – with all activities focused on three core areas of development.



Personal Development helps students understand what defines ‘that creative space’ in their life and work, with a focus on personal style. Skills Development hones real-world solutions such as timelines, journey maps, game board design, metaphors, product brainstorming and synthesis images. Finally, Business Development studies the design of event agendas, describing the value of graphic facilitation to clients & media, as well as discovering and developing a personal marketing niche.



“Our course will provide supervision, feedback and mentoring as each student progresses through the process of understanding the unique relationship between the Participants, the Facilitator, and the Graphic Facilitator,” Durand adds.



With a commitment to improving the global development of graphic facilitation, the team at Alphachimp are offering all classes and mentoring calls online; providing easy access to missed sessions. In fact, the University will be deploying a new platform that’s already used by over twenty thousand innovative schools to host online video, assignments and discussions.



Last year’s students hold the course in the highest of regard.



“That Creative Space not only covered skills and business topics that are important in becoming successful in this field, but provided the feedback and personal support that has allowed me to make better decisions for my own practice,” says Dean Meyers.



Lisa L. Griebel was equally impressed.



“That Creative Space was a gift I gave myself to accomplish both of these goals and I will be forever grateful. It was clear that the entire Alphachimp team came together with a common purpose and intention to create and deliver the best virtual training experience that they could…and they did.”



With spaces expected to fill up quickly, interested parties are urged to book as soon as practical. Registration, along with further information, can be found at: http://www.alphachimpu.com



Alphachimp Studio Inc. is a visual learning company that supports business innovation, strategic planning, and collaborative design.



As a network of facilitators and graphic recorders, the team shares a passion for doodling, drawing, discovering, exploring, playing, imagining, and creating with others. Collaboration with individuals and organizations—of all sizes and across all sectors—is at the heart of their work; with a mission to explore innovative learning tools to solve complex problems.