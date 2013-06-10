AlphaMaleClinics.com.au Launches Online Clinic to Help Men Treat Sexual Dysfunction

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- According to the National Sex in Australia Survey, 23.8% of Australian men reported that they "came to orgasm too quickly" while 21% of Australian men over 40 are affected by erectile dysfunction. Yet there is a shortage of qualified health professionals who can address the reported problems.



Alpha Male Clinics (AMC) is bridging the gap by providing an online clinic that connects Australian men with qualified Australian medical doctors to help diagnose and treat sexual dysfunction.



To help men diagnose their problem, the site provides free information about treating a variety of sexual dysfunction issues through their videos and blog. It is quickly building up a substantial reputation as the best online resource for Australian men suffering from sexual dysfunction.



Any man can call by phone or request online for a free sexual health consultation with an Alpha Male Clinic doctor to have their problems medically diagnosed. The consultation may last up to half an hour and consists of the doctor assessing the patient's medical history, their fitness levels and the problems they are currently experiencing.



When asked about their treatment programs, Tyler Goyvo, AMC's clinical manager noted that the online clinic "has 3 main treatment programmes for men - premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and testosterone deficiency. Our treatment programes are devised by doctors and customised to address the patient's specific problems". The website claims to have treated over 30,000 Australian men and their programmes are offered nationally within Australia.



Mr Goyvo added "what makes our treatment programmes so unique is that it is developed by an Australian medical doctor who is also AMC's owner. The treatment programs are holistic in that it combines retraining exercises and prescription grade medications to not only treat but cure premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction problems".



The company is planning to launch a series of educational videos on Youtube to increase awareness about mens sexual health and to provide a more interactive online presence.



