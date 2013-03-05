Alphey.com Matches LGBT People Together Using Exclusive Matching System

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Dating is often fraught with difficulty. Asking someone out is probably one of the most difficult parts. Few people manage to do it without some degree of trepidation, and some people get so nervous that they are unable to do it at all. That’s one of the reasons why Internet dating has taken off. Once seen as a last resort for outsiders, Internet dating is now completely socially acceptable and even seen as a normal way for two people to connect.



One internet dating website that is getting a lot of attention recently is Alphey.com, a site specifically for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender singles. This site has built up a substantial reputation for its huge database of eligible singles all looking for meaningful relationships.



Alphey.com uses an exclusive compatibility matching system that has been designed by LGBT people for the specific dating needs of people from those groups. It takes into account important compatibility factors such as shared values, common lifestyles and other personality traits. It uses a scientific system based on psychology for high match accuracy, leading to better dates and an increased likelihood of forming a long term relationship.



The site is extremely easy to sign up to, and new members only need to enter a few details to get started. Then they can go through the process of analyzing their personality to find the perfect matches for their own sexual preference.



A spokesperson for the site said: “There is no shortage of gay dating sites out there, but most of them are focused on short term, casual relationships or even just one night “hook ups”. We felt there was a real lack of a serious gay dating site for people who are looking for serious relationships and long term commitment. There are many dating and introduction websites that offer options for people from alternative sexualities, but they are primarily straight websites and not designed to meet the diverse needs of the LGBT community. We started Alphey.com so that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people would have a site to find someone compatible with them with the mutual goal of forging a meaningful relationship.



