Alpine Steel Buildings Offering Green Sustainable Buildings for Variety of Businesses

Wood has long been the preferred method for building construction, but according to statistics released recently, the trend is turning in favor of of steel or metal buildings. Steel has an almost 50% market share and is the preferred raw material for building construction, says Alpine Steel Buildings representative Mike Penter, and for good reason. "Prefabricated Steel buildings offer many green building characteristics including recyclability and durability. A strategically designed steel building project contributes positively to a building's improved energy efficiency."



Green awareness bring many customers his way, Penter explains. "Metal roofs have greater solar reflectivity abilities and require less energy to cool your building. In fact, roofs with a 2:12 pitch and above have been proven to generate less of a heat island effect than lower-sloped roofs. Steel roof and wall panels, structural members and other steel building materials are virtually 100% recyclable when removed." According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, steel is the most recycled material in North America, with an annual average recycling rate of 70%.



"The trend of using wood continued for hundreds of years, when wood and lumber was more than abundant, however, deforestation and the damaging effects on the environment changed the way Canadians look at materials for their construction needs. Today's focus, instead, is on constructing sustainable buildings that will not contribute to global warming." Says Penter.



Quick assembly time is another reason for the rising popularity of pre-engineered steel buildings. Penter says, "Pre-fabricated steel buildings are accurately built and packaged, which eliminates the cost of buying excessive building materials and reduces waste. Our steel buildings, for example, ship and arrive at the job site in ready-to-assemble pieces. This allows for faster construction times and smaller crews, saving the consumer money. In fact, our buildings can be erected with as few as four people and basic tools and equipment.



Penter continues, explaining the lure of steel buildings. "Add to that the durability factor steel is known for, and it only makes sense people would want buildings resistant to the extreme temperatures Canada can offer. This is not the case with wood. In fact, steel buildings have superior protection over other conventional buildings and offer protection against: snow, rain, hail, high winds, earthquakes, extreme temperatures, theft, insects and rodents. We sell them to a wide variety of businesses from airplane hangers to workshops on farms. Any company can benefit from a metal building.



About Alpine Steel Buildings

Alpine Steel Buildings is an established Kelowna based company and is an authorized Metallic Builder and the BC factory outlet for Pioneer Steel Buildings. The management and staff have a combined total of over 40 years experience in the steel building industry, having sold over 1300 of the highest quality pre-engineered structural steel and quonset building systems across the western pacific region over the past 25 years.