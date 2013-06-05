Alpine Steel Buildings Surpass Wood Buildings in Durability

West Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The past one hundred years have seen the steel building overtake wooden buildings as the premiere material in the construction field. As Canada and the United States witness more construction of these steel buildings, the importance of steel cannot be mistaken, says Alpine Steel Buildings spokesperson, Luke Donne.



Says Donne, "Steel buildings have superior protection over other conventional buildings and offer protection against: snow, rain, hail, high winds, earthquakes, extreme temperatures, theft, insects and rodents." He elaborates, saying, "Steel buildings are virtually maintenance free and eliminate problems associated with wood rot and warping. AISI reports that metal roofs can last between 40 - 60 years and require less maintenance than other types of roofs."



The designs of steel buildings are varied, with companies such as Alpine Steel Buildings offering products such as airplane hangars, mini and self storage units, and equipment storage buildings. Says Donne, "Whether you're storing lawn mowers, tractors, or dump trucks, rest assured that your equipment investment is safe and secure from the elements. Check out our testimonials to see how others are using our buildings. Storing your equipment properly can increase its useful life, make cold weather starting easier and of course protect your equipment from vandalism. With a Clear Span building, for example, you get unobstructed storage space and maximize your building's floor space without any obtrusive posts and beams."



Ease of assembly and quick construction time is another benefit steel buildings have in the fast paced construction field, says Donne. "Steel buildings ship and arrive at your job site in ready-to-assemble pieces. This allows for faster construction times and smaller crews, saving you money. In fact, our buildings can be erected with as few as four people and basic tools and equipment. Pre-fabricated steel buildings are accurately built and packaged, which eliminates the cost of buying excessive building materials and reduces waste."



The environmental aspect cannot be overlooked, says Donne. "Prefabricated Steel buildings offer many green building characteristics including recyclability and durability. A strategically designed steel building project contributes positively to a building’s improved energy efficiency. For example, metal roofs have greater solar reflectivity abilities and require less energy to cool your building. In fact, roofs with a 2:12 pitch and above have been proven to generate less of a heat island effect than lower-sloped roofs. Customers are encouraged to visit our website where they can click here to see all of our options."



About Alpine Steel Buildings

Alpine Steel Buildings is an established Kelowna based company and is an Authorized Metallic Builder and the BC factory outlet for Pioneer Steel Buildings. Their management and staff have a combined total of over 40 years experience in the steel building industry. They have sold over 1,300 of the highest quality pre-engineered structural steel and quonset building systems across Western Canada over the past 25 years. Alpine Steel Buildings is a reputable, established company that doesn’t use pressure, or shady sales tactics, instead providing friendly knowledgeable service, and the finest quality products in the market.