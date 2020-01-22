Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Alport Syndrome Market: Introduction



Alport syndrome is a rare genetic condition characterized by kidney disease, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities. This condition is caused by mutation in the genes COL4A3, COL4A4, and COL4A5, which are involved in the production of proteins such as type IV collagen. Patients suffering from Alport syndrome suffer from progressive loss of kidney function. Presence of blood in urine indicates abnormal functioning of the kidneys. A number of patients suffering from Alport syndrome develop high levels of proteins in the urine. As the condition progresses, the kidney function deteriorates leading to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).



People suffering from Alport syndrome experience inner ear abnormalities such as sensorineural hearing loss and vision loss. Eye abnormalities, hearing loss, and progressive kidney diseases are more common in men than women. Alport syndrome is quite rare and occurs in 1 in 50,000 newborns. Nearly 80% of Alport syndrome cases are caused by mutations in the COL4A5 gene located in the X chromosome. The other 15% of Alport syndrome cases is a result of mutations in the COL4A3 or COL4A4 genes. There is no cure for Alport syndrome; however, rich product pipeline promises effective treatment for the syndrome. Advanced diagnostic techniques for Alport syndrome are likely to help in the management of the symptoms and side effects.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Alport Syndrome Market



Alport syndrome is a major cause of kidney disease among the patient population. Rise in prevalence of genetic disorders is likely to augment the global Alport syndrome market. There is no cure for this syndrome. Hence, availability of drugs for the management of its symptoms such as high blood pressure is projected to boost the growth of the global market. Demand for genetic testing as an effective diagnostic procedure for Alport syndrome is anticipated to drive the global Alport syndrome market.



Moreover, skin biopsy and kidney biopsy are used for diagnosis of the early symptoms of Alport syndrome and faster adoption of these diagnostic techniques is a major factor propelling the global market. High investments by the key players and initiatives by governments for research and development of drugs for managing Alport syndrome and its symptoms are likely to propel the global Alport syndrome market. Hence, faster adoption and availability of diagnostic tests across the globe are anticipated to augment the global Alport syndrome market. However, low awareness about the syndrome and its lower diagnosis rates in underdeveloped countries act as major restraints of the global Alport syndrome market.



North America to Lead Global Alport Syndrome Market



In terms of region, the global Alport syndrome market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global Alport syndrome market owing to the increase in incidence of the condition, advanced health care system, and presence of diagnostics companies. Additionally, advanced diagnostic tests and broad network of laboratories are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Alport syndrome market in North America. According to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, Alport syndrome affected around 200,000 people in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, the syndrome is estimated to affect around 1 in 5,000 to 10,000 people in the country, which is 30,000 to 60,000 people. Moreover, Alport syndrome is estimated to affect around 3% of children with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and 0.2% of adults with end stage renal disease (ESRD). These factors drive demand for early diagnosis, development of advanced genetic testing kits, and faster adoption of skin and kidney biopsy for Alport syndrome. Moreover, robust research & development and rich product pipelines of the major players are likely to propel the Alport syndrome market in the region.



Europe was the second largest market for Alport syndrome diagnostics in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Clinical trials by key players and availability of advanced diagnostic tests for Alport syndrome are likely to augment the Alport syndrome market in Europe. Approval of Bardoxolone methyl by the EMA in May 2018 for chronic kidney disease, a symptom of Alport syndrome substantiates the fast track approval in Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for Alport syndrome diagnostics. Developing health care facilities, rise in awareness, and development of diagnostic kits such as genetic tests, kidney biopsy, and other blood tests are anticipated to augment the Alport syndrome market in Asia Pacific.



Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Alport Syndrome Market



The global Alport syndrome market is highly fragmented. Key players in the global Alport syndrome market are:



