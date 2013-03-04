Alsicare Celebrate Their First Year of Providing Care Uniforms

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Alsicare, the innovative care uniform provider, soon celebrates its one year anniversary. Alsicare’s founders Alsico are no stranger to the workwear sector. Alsico has an established reputation for combining design flair with good value pricing. Alsicare might be the younger sibling but is making a splash in the markets it serves.



Alsicare was set up in 2012 by Alsico, to provide a dedicated service to all professionals working in the care sectors. Alsico didn’t launch Alsicare without first thoroughly researching the care markets it serves and testing a wide range of garments such as nurses uniforms so that its range now includes surgical scrubs, nurses dresses and tunics.



In fact, the company patented the ground breaking A-Move nurses’ tunics for both men and women. Why A-Move? Well many care professionals work in a warm environment in roles that demand stretching, bending and lifting. A-Move tunics are designed to offer superior comfort. Internal mesh and tissue promotes ease of movement and open arm holes keep the wearer cool. A-Move and standard tunics are available in Special Buy Multi Packs or as single items and are perfect for a hospital, dental, veterinary or care environment.



The fact that even the A-Move tunics are available as single items underlines Alsicare’s commitment to small businesses, often penalised, by having to meet minimum order requirements. At the same time, because Alsicare makes all its own garments, the company welcomes large volume orders from the NHS and private healthcare sectors.



A spokesperson for Alsicare explains, “We applied the principles developed by Alisco to new markets served by Alsicare. With a sound workwear pedigree we knew Alsicare wouldn’t just be a flash in the pan. Rather, on the back of a soft launch, Alsicare has done good business in its first year serving NHS Trusts, private hospitals and many small businesses or self-employed professionals including dentists, vets, and carers.”



About Alsicare

Alsicare is the brainchild of one of UK’s largest workwear suppliers Alsico. Providing high quality and innovative uniforms to all healthcare professionals. Alsicare’s unique selling point is the fact that it does not require a minimum order which means sole traders and new start-ups are not singled out.



Contact

Alsicare

Customer Service

margaret.griffiths@alsico.co.uk

http://www.alsicare.co.uk/